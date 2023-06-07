Oppn meet in Patna on June 23; Rahul, Mamata, Stalin to attend: Tejashwi

A meeting of opposition parties, organised by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will be held in Patna on June 23, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference with JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh by his side, Yadav said that top leaders of most opposition parties, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal have agreed to attend the meeting.

The meeting was earlier scheduled to be held on June 12, but was put off after some of the parties, including the Congress and the DMK, requested a change in date.

Nitish Kumar had recently said he was opposed to parties sending any leader except their respective heads to the meeting where the anti-BJP players will chalk out a strategy for the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Also Read Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video Delhi Govt vs Centre ordinance row: Kejriwal to meet Akhilesh tomorrow Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far Meeting of opposition leaders in Patna post-Karnataka poll: Nitish Kumar All oppn parties, except Congress, uniting against BJP: Tejashwi Yadav Farooq Abdullah meets Deve Gowda, emphasises on unity of regional parties Winnability is criteria: Cong's Rajasthan chief on ticket distribution Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi: All you need to know SP announces support to AAP over Central ordinance on services in Delhi BJP president Nadda chairs special meeting with party workers in Noida