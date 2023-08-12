Our commitment to northeast much higher than Congress: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the central BJP's commitment towards the northeastern parts of the country was "much, much higher", and said efforts to restore normalcy in violence-hit Manipur were "unprecedented."



While efforts to restore peace in Manipur were on, the opposition "should not put oil in the fire", the Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Information and Broadcasting said.

Interacting with a select group of journalists here, he also said people's opinion should not be divided in the name of language.

"During the Congress regime, Manipur was known for bomb, bandh and blast. And who sowed the seeds of hatred or this kind of communal violence. It was Congress," he charged.

"When Manipur was closed for months, 1000s of people were killed, petrol was Rs 1,000 a litre, LPG was not available for six months -- that was the situation during their (Congress) time. Not even the Prime Minister, not even the Home Minister replied ever. Neither they visited Manipur during the Congress time. Only MoS Home gave a statement on the floor of the House (Parliament)," he said.

However, during the ongoing conflict, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stayed in Manipur for four days and had over 15 meetings, Thakur pointed out.

"Then, MoS Home Nityanand Rai stayed there for 23 days. It is unprecedented. We know the importance. Our commitment towards the northeast is much, much higher...their policy was Look East, ours is Act East," he added.

The Union minister added efforts to ensure peace in Manipur were continuing.

"Opposition should not put oil in the fire. That is what they are trying to do. And that is what they have been doing for petty politics in the past also," he alleged.

Referring to the incident of women being paraded nude and later allegedly sexually assaulted in Manipur, he said "whatever happened in Manipur is bad, unforgiveable."



However, he also pointed out at violence against women in states like the Congress-ruled Rajasthan and West Bengal, helmed by the TMC.

"But here also, how do they discriminate between the women of Manipur and Rajasthan? How do you differentiate between the women of Bengal and Manipur?"



He particularly lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, asking why he did not go to Bhilwara in Rajasthan, where a minor was allegedly raped and killed, even though he had visited Manipur.

On the no-confidence motion brought against the government by the opposition, he questioned why the latter was not present when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was replying on the debate.

"Did the opposition remain there for his entire speech? No. It can't be that you raise question but won't stay there. As opposition (member), Rahul Gandhi should have sat there. He came and spoke for 10 minutes and went to Banswara in Rajasthan. Bhilwara is closeby -- a girl was raped and killed there. Did he go to her house? No," Thakur added.

On DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's objection to bills tabled in Lok Sabha to replace existing British-era criminal laws carrying Hindi names, Thakur asked if the Chief Minister differed with the Centre on its schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission and questioned "what kind of politics is this?"



The aim was to ensure speedy justice to the common people.

"Rather than dividing people's opinion in the name of language, look at the kind of justice this bill will give," he said.

Earlier in the day, Thakur addressed the "ImPact with Youth Conclave" organised by United Nations India, Yuwaah at UNICEF, and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Highlighting the pivotal role of youth, he said they are the custodians and the largest stakeholders.

"With India being one of the youngest countries globally, our responsibility is unparalleled. International Youth Day underscores the tremendous power of the youth -- they shape our nation's future and share the future of peace."



He called upon the youth to share their vision and create awareness, emphasising the importance of green skills for sustainable development.