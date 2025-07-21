Monday, July 21, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Over 100 MPs sign letter on impeachment motion against Justice Verma

Over 100 MPs sign letter on impeachment motion against Justice Verma

Kiren Rijiju said that the signatures of over 100 MPs was collected for the impeachment process against Justice Varma, who remains in trouble after burnt cash was discovered at his residence

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

Congress MP K Suresh said that the party extended its full support to the impeachment move against High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, joining hands with the INDIA bloc parties. (Screengrab)

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leaders of the opposition parties are scheduled to submit a signed letter on the impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma to the Lok Sabha Speaker at 2 pm on Monday, said sources.

According to sources, more than 100 Members of Parliament have signed the impeachment motion draft, which will be brought against Justice Yashwant Varma in Parliament. 

Earlier on Sunday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the signatures of over 100 MPs was collected for the impeachment process against Justice Varma, who remains in trouble after burnt cash was discovered at his residence.

 

"The signature (collection) is underway, and it has crossed 100 already," Rijiju said while responding to a question about the status of the requisite signatures of MPs for the impeachment exercise against Justice Varma.

When asked about whether the Parliament will take up the issue in this monsoon session scheduled to start on July 21, the Union Minister said, "In the Justice Varma case, the process will be undertaken together by all parties. This is not the move by the Government alone." 

Also Read

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Cong MPs will sign motion against Justice Varma in LS: Jairam Ramesh

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

Cash discovery row: Justice Varma must quit to avoid removal by Parliament

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

Here is why South Korea's ex-President Yoon could face death penalty

Yoon Suk Yeo, South Korea

South Korean court ousts President Yoon Suk Yeol after martial law debacle

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

S Korea's court to rule Friday on dismissal of impeached President Yoon

"I can't comment on any business in terms of priority until and unless the matter is passed by the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) with the approval of the chair. It is difficult to make an announcement outside," he added.

Earlier, Congress MP K Suresh said that the party extended its full support to the impeachment move against High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, joining hands with the INDIA bloc parties.

"The INDIA bloc parties are also supporting this and are also signing the letters to the Speaker," Congress MP K Suresh told ANI in the national capital after attending an all party meeting convened by the government ahead of Parliament Monsoon session. 

Suresh said that the Congress had already provided 40 signatures to back the motion and was working with other opposition members to complete the required tally.

"They are asking for the signatures of 40 members from the Congress party, and we are giving them. More than 100 members have to submit the letter with signatures, and the Congress party is also signing them," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Tejashwi meets Bihar Assembly Speaker, seeks discussion on SIR in House

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek

Will send BJP to detention camps post 2026 assembly polls: TMC's Abhishek

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge

Trump's claims on ceasefire 'humiliating' for country, says Kharge in RS

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Never allowed to speak in Lok Sabha despite being LoP: Rahul Gandhi

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

China constructing dam on Brahmaputra not immediate concern, says Himanta

Topics : Kiren Rijiju Impeachment Congress Monsoon session of Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon