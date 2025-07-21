Monday, July 21, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Anti-SIR protests rock Bihar Assembly on inaugural day of monsoon session

Anti-SIR protests rock Bihar Assembly on inaugural day of monsoon session

As proceedings of the House began, many opposition members rose in their seats, raising slogans against SIR and also seeking a response from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

TDP BJP alliance 2025, Andhra Pradesh electoral rolls, SIR electoral revision, ECI citizenship controversy, Chandrababu Naidu Muslim outreach, NDA government stability, Andhra Pradesh voter list issue, BJP strategy in Andhra, Amaravati budget allocat

Members of the CPI(ML) Liberation, a constituent of the INDIA bloc, reached the premises wearing black 'kurtas' as a mark of protest against SIR. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Protests against special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar rocked the state assembly on the inaugural day of the monsoon session on Monday.

Members of the CPI(ML) Liberation, a constituent of the INDIA bloc, reached the premises wearing black 'kurtas' as a mark of protest against SIR. 

"The Election Commission has ordered the exercise to wrongfully delete the names of a large number of voters, hoping that this would help the ruling NDA, which is likely to suffer a heavy defeat in the upcoming assembly polls. We shall be fighting it out from the House to the streets (sadan se sadak tak)," said Mehboob Alam, the legislature party leader of the CPI(ML) Liberation.

 

As proceedings of the House began, many opposition members rose in their seats, raising slogans against SIR and also seeking a response from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was present inside the assembly, on the recent spurt in violent crimes. 

AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman, whose party has expressed the desire to join the INDIA bloc in Bihar, stormed into the well, raising slogans against the SIR, only to be admonished by Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, who asked him to return to his seat.

Proceedings of the day were subsequently adjourned after obituary references.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Monsoon Session: Cong chief Kharge questions Centre over Operation Sindoor

narendra modi, monsoon session

PM Modi calls Monsoon Session 'celebration of victory', cites Op Sindoor

PremiumSomanathan case, officials, office,

TV Somanathan's missive urging officers to meet non-officials sparks debate

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam, Pawan Khera

PM must be present for Parl debate on 'Pahalgam-Op Sindoor-Trump': Cong

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP

Cong gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha, seeks suspension in Rajya Sabha

Topics : Bihar Assembly Bihar bandh Opposition Monsoon session of Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon