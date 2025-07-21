Monday, July 21, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / China constructing dam on Brahmaputra not immediate concern, says Himanta

China constructing dam on Brahmaputra not immediate concern, says Himanta

China on Saturday formally started the construction of a $167.8 billion dam over the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, close to the border with India in Arunachal Pradesh

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

When asked about the possible downstream impact of the dam on Assam, the CM said it is not yet known whether it will be good or bad. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday tried to alleviate fears on China's move to construct the world's largest dam on Brahmaputra and said he does not foresee any immediate cause of worry as the river gets most of its waters from Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Sarma said the exact impact of the massive dam, the construction of which began last week, is not properly known as different theories are being floated, and hoped that the Centre must be in touch with China on the matter. 

China on Saturday formally started the construction of a $ 167.8 billion dam over the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, close to the border with India in Arunachal Pradesh.

 

"I am not immediately worried because Brahmaputra is a mighty river and it is not dependent on a single source (of water)," Sarma told reporters here.

When asked about the possible downstream impact of the dam on Assam, he said it is not yet known whether it will be good or bad. 

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam BJP holds two-day meet to plan 2026 Assembly poll strategy

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Assam to reach 10 lakh litre milk processing capacity in 3 years: CM Sarma

Earthquake

Mild earthquake of 2.9 magnitude recorded in Assam's Nagaon district

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Assam on September 8, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Security, Manipur Security

At least 1 killed as evicted people clash with security forces in Assam

"Brahmaputra gets most of its waters from Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh, and the rainwater and other forms of water from our state itself," he added.

The CM further said that there are two scientific views floated regarding the dam by China. 

"First -- if Brahmaputra's flow is disturbed by China, then there may be less water and consequently biodiversity will be affected. But there is also a counter view that if less water comes, it will also act as a flood cushioning. So, I don't know which one is correct," he added.

Sarma opined that the Centre is a better judge on this topic and it will take a call on this.

"I am sure that they (Centre) must already be having a discussion with China or will have a discussion with the neighbouring country," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Omar Abdullah, Omar

July 14 incident a blow to democratic institutions, says Omar Abdullah

TDP BJP alliance 2025, Andhra Pradesh electoral rolls, SIR electoral revision, ECI citizenship controversy, Chandrababu Naidu Muslim outreach, NDA government stability, Andhra Pradesh voter list issue, BJP strategy in Andhra, Amaravati budget allocat

Anti-SIR protests rock Bihar Assembly on inaugural day of monsoon session

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Monsoon Session: Cong chief Kharge questions Centre over Operation Sindoor

narendra modi, monsoon session

PM Modi calls Monsoon Session 'celebration of victory', cites Op Sindoor

PremiumSomanathan case, officials, office,

TV Somanathan's missive urging officers to meet non-officials sparks debate

Topics : Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma China dam Bhutan Tibet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon