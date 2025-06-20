Friday, June 20, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Manish Sisodia summoned by ACB in 'fake' classroom scam: Atishi slams BJP

Atishi further slammed the Delhi government and mentioned that the real reason behind the ACB probe is because BJP is unable to govern in the national capital

Atishi highlighted that the Delhi government has failed at every front whether it be the waterlogging, electricity, or rising school fees (Photo: PTI)

Jun 20 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Delhi assembly leader of opposition Atishi slammed the Bhartiya Janata Party following AAP leader Manish Sisodia's appearance before the Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with the classroom scam.

Atishi said that ACB summoned Manish Sisodia in the "fake" classroom scam, and it is yet another addition to the list of BJP's fake cases against AAP. The AAP leader alleged that in the past 10 years, the BJP has filed over 200 cases against the AAP leaders, but still not a single rupee has been found despite all the investigations.

"Former minister Manish Sisodia was summoned for questioning in a fake classroom scam case. This is yet another addition to the series of fake cases filed by the BJP. In the past 10 years, the BJP government and its various agencies have filed over 200 cases against AAP members -- but despite all the raids and investigations, they haven't found even 1 rupee of corrupt money from any AAP leader", Atishi told reporters in New Delhi.

 

Atishi further slammed the Delhi government and mentioned that the real reason behind the ACB probe is because BJP is unable to govern in the national capital. She highlighted that the Delhi government has failed at every front whether it be the waterlogging, electricity, or rising school fees.

"The real reason behind this classroom probe is that the BJP is unable to govern. Whether it's waterlogging, electricity, or rising school fees -- on every front, the BJP has failed", Atishi added.

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Friday accused the Bhartiya Janata Party of 'misusing' agencies to file false cases against the opposition.

The former Delhi Deputy CM appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a case of Delhi's classroom scam. Manish Sisodia said that excellent work has been done in Delhi in education and brilliant classrooms and schools were built during his tenure.

On the complaints of BJP leaders Harish Khurana, Kapil Mishra and Neelkanth Bakshi, the Anti-Corruption Branch, GNCTD has registered a case against Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, the then Ministers of the erstwhile Delhi Govt. of Aam Aadmi Party, regarding allegations of a scam to the tune of Rs. 2,000 crore in the construction of school classrooms/buildings in NCT of Delhi at exorbitant costs.

