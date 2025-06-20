Friday, June 20, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / PM Modi led-govt addressed health sector problems holistically, says Shah

PM Modi led-govt addressed health sector problems holistically, says Shah

Shah made these statements after inaugurating the Adichunchanagiri University (ACU) Bengaluru campus

Amit Shah, Home Minister

"Our leader and PM Modi had said several years ago in Gujarat that poverty's biggest issue is illness" (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for its "holistic" approach in addressing health issues faced by the public.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Adichunchanagiri University (ACU) Bengaluru campus. 

"Our leader and PM Modi had said several years ago in Gujarat that poverty's biggest issue is illness, and the cost of treatment; the administration has to provide for the treatment of illness for the poor. I can say with pride today that Modi, when he became the Prime Minister, has fulfilled it by providing 60 crore poor with free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh," Sahah said.

 

The Modi government has addressed the problem of health with a holistic view, with initiatives like building toilets in about 12 crore houses, through Fit India movement, Yoga Day, Mission Indradanush and Poshan Abhiyaan, Ayushman Bharat, and Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah BJP

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

