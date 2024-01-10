Sensex (    %)
                        
PM Modi is God's blessing to country, says Ex-MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and termed him as 'God's blessing to the country'

Photo: PTI

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and termed him as "God's blessing to the country."
Addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Telangana's Karimnagar, Chouhan said that PM Modi is working for the welfare of women, the poor and the youth.
"PM Modi is God's blessing for the country. While on one hand, a powerful, wealthy and prosperous India is being developed, on the other hand, the welfare of women, the poor and the youth is being prioritised," the former Madhya Pradesh CM said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is a Yatra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee and the caravan of development will continue to take the benefits of the Centre's welfare schemes to the last person in society.
CM Yadav made the remark during the interaction with the beneficiaries of Gwalior and Sagar districts in the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra through video conferencing (VC) in Mantralaya in Bhopal.
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.
Since its launch on November 15, 2023, the Prime Minister has regularly interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra all across the country.
The interaction has happened four times through video conferencing (30th November, 9th December 16th December and 27th December). Also, the Prime Minister interacted with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries physically on two consecutive days (17th and 18th December) during his visit to Varanasi last month.
On January 5, 2024, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra crossed a major milestone as the number of participants in the Yatra crossed 10 crore. This staggering number, which was reached within 50 days of the launch of the yatra, indicates the profound impact and unmatched ability of the Yatra to unite people across the nation towards a shared vision of Viksit Bharat.

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

