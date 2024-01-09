Mamata Banerjee cites this reason for turning down Ram Temple event invite

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee , on Tuesday, slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that it was holding a "gimmick show" through the Ram Temple event in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a public programme in Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said that she won't allow religious discrimination and does not support festivities that "exclude other communities", referring to the temple inauguration, set to take place on January 22.

"Yesterday, I was asked about Ram Mandir... I believe in a festival which takes everyone together, talks about everyone... Do whatever you want, you are doing a gimmick before the elections…do it, I have no problem but disregarding people of other communities is not right... I will never allow discrimination between Hindus and Muslims as long as I live..," she said.

She claimed the BJP is doing it (Ram Mandir inauguration) under the court's instruction but pointed to its occurrence before Lok Sabha polls, labelling it a "gimmick show."

Other than Mamata, Sonia Gandhi, Kharge also invited

The Bengal CM is among the Opposition leaders to have been invited for the grand event set to take place on January 22 in UP's Ayodhya. Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge have also received the invite.

Several leaders of Banerjee's Trinamool Congress party had also expressed a similar stance in the past that they don't believe in "mixing politics with religion."

The temple inauguration event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Mod i, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and will see the participation of more than 6,000 people at the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony.

The temple is expected to emerge as the main poll plank of the BJP as it sets eye on a consecutive third term to power in the upcoming elections, likely due in April-May. Meanwhile, the Opposition's INDIA bloc or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, is treading the waters carefully on the matter, distancing itself from any controversy while it prepares its poll strategy.