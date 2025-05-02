Friday, May 02, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tharoor, Vijayan presence to give 'sleepless nights' to many: PM Modi

Tharoor, Vijayan presence to give 'sleepless nights' to many: PM Modi

PM Modi said, 'I would also like to say to the Kerala chief minister, you are a very strong pillar of the INDI alliance'

PM Modi, Vizhinjam port

During the inauguration event, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for the landmark seaport project. Image: X@narendramodi

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the opposition INDIA bloc referring the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International seaport would give “sleepless nights” to many, reports news agency PTI.
 
PM Modi said, “I would also like to say to the Kerala chief minister, you are a very strong pillar of the INDI alliance. Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here, and today’s event will give sleepless nights to many”. However, the translator failed to convey the Prime Minister’s speech accurately, prompting him to remark, “The message has reached those it was intended for.” 
 
 

Kerala CM, Tharoor thank PM Modi for Vizhinjam port

 
During the inauguration event, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for the landmark seaport project. According to The Times of India, CM said “On behalf of the people of Kerala, I once again express our sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister for visiting our state to dedicate the landmark project to the nation. I also extend my congratulations to the Adani group for executing this mission with excellence.”

On Thursday Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also shared photos on social media platform X of welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thiruvananthapuram, his constituency. “Despite delays at the dysfunctional Delhi airport, I reached Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Tharoor said. 
 

PM Modi commissions Vizhinjam International seaport

 
Prime Minister formally inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, built at an estimated cost of ₹8,867 crore. Built under a public-private partnership model, the deep-water port was developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ). It received commercial commissioning certificate on December 4 last year after a successful trial run. 
 
Giving details about the project, PM Modi highlighted that India now ranks among the top three countries globally in terms of seafarer numbers. Over the past decade, port capacity has doubled, efficiency has increased, and turnaround time has reduced by 30 per cent. He added that the Vizhinjam port is set to triple its transshipment capacity soon.
 
According to the news report, PM Modi also said that Gujaratis will be disappointed with Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani for constructing such a major port in Kerala, despite hailing from the western state. 
 

Topics : Shashi Tharoor Pinarayi Vijayan Narendra Modi Kerala

First Published: May 02 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

