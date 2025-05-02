Friday, May 02, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / AAP slams BJP-led Delhi govt after rain causes waterlogging in Delhi

AAP slams BJP-led Delhi govt after rain causes waterlogging in Delhi

Waterlogging and sewer maintenance have remained key issues in Delhi's politics

The Aam Aadmi Party targeted the BJP government in Delhi after heavy rains on Friday led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party targeted the BJP government in Delhi after heavy rains on Friday led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

Leader of Opposition Atishi and AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj shared photos and videos of waterlogged roads on X.

"Is this what the people of Delhi expected from the 4-engine BJP Govt?" wrote Atishi in a post that shared videos from waterlogging in Dhaula Kuan and ITO. The "4-engine BJP government" refers to governments at the Centre, in Delhi, the municipal corporation and the local MP. 

The AAP leader added that waterlogging outside the PWD in ITO office was symbolic of the government's failure. "First BJP failed in electricity, water and sewer. Now BJP has failed to stop waterlogging," the former CM said in Hindi.

 

In a similar vein, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the "reality of BJP's four-engine government" in Delhi has been exposed.

"Roads and streets got flooded even in the first and normal rain. Excuses won't work, slogans won't work, BJP should show results by doing work," he posted on X.

The BJP, which stormed to power in the Delhi Assembly elections earlier this year with 48 of 70 seats, faced sharp criticism from AAP leaders for what they called "utter unpreparedness" despite "tall" promises.

Waterlogging and sewer maintenance have remained key issues in Delhi's politics. 

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh visited the Minto Bridge area and shared a video of his inspection.

"Due to unseasonal record rainfall, waterlogging was seen at many places. All four pumps at Minto Bridge were functioning. A burst pipe has been identified and will be repaired," he said.

Verma added that drain cleaning by PWD, MCD, DJB, NDMC, and IFC was underway.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi which saw strong winds and heavy downpour on Friday morning. 

Three flights were diverted and over 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport as thunderstorms and gusty winds disrupted operations.

In a rain-related incident, three children and a woman died in a house collapse in the Kharkari Nahar area of Najafgarh. The house collapsed after an uprooted tree fell on the structure, officials said.

First Published: May 02 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

