PM takes credit for 'going to Mars', must now take responsibility: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday over students' protest, saying he takes credit for "going to Mars", so now it is time for him to take responsibility for his actions.

Speaking with reporters in Parliament House complex, she said the prime minister has posted on social media that he cares for children when just last night he got them "teargassed and beaten up".

"Have you ever seen in the history of our democracy that MPs from the ruling side are standing outside and protesting. Since how many sessions is this going on and they are not able to run this ( Parliament session). What is happening outside. He is weak and coward," she said, attacking the prime minister.

Asked about reports of internet being shut down in certain areas of central Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Are we living in a democracy? Think about it, children are protesting...they have cut the internet, what are they doing? Students are not terrorists. Their parents would be worried, their families would be worried, they cannot contact anyone. They are putting teargas on them, they are beating them. What kind of democracy is this." Questioning the media, she said has it asked how the prime minister is posting on social media that he cares for children when last night he has "teargassed the students and beat them up".

"He (PM Modi) takes credit for going to Mars, he takes credit for every achievement which is the achievement of our youth and the achievement of our people. He takes credit, doesn't he? So now is the time for him to take responsibility for his actions," Priyanka Gandhi asserted.

"It is him who is getting people beaten up. Under his nose, 152 papers have leaked and there have been zero convictions, who is responsible? If Modi ji is responsible for us going to Mars, if Modi ji is responsible for every achievement that an Indian makes, whether it is in the Olympics or in the Asian games, then Modi ji is responsible for what is happening today," she said.

"Modi ji is responsible for our youth feeling that there is no future, Modi ji is responsible if our children who are demonstrating, he has cut off the internet and he is teargassing them and having them lathi-charged. If something happens to even one of them it is his responsibility," she asserted.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi said students have lost faith in the system.

The time has come for the government to listen to the grievances of the people, Priyanka Gandhi said.

Her remarks came after Modi said on X that nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth.

"We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard," Modi said.

This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students, the prime minister said.

"Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," Modi asserted.