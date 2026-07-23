PM's fast-track court announcement ignores protesters' key demand: Kejriwal

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on setting up fast-track courts for paper leak cases did not address the protesting students' primary demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a video message on X, Kejriwal said this is not what the students had demanded.

Referring to Modi's remarks made earlier in the day, the former Delhi chief minister said, "This morning, the prime minister announced that fast-track courts will be established for paper leak cases. What happened to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation?" The country already has fast-track courts for several matters, he said, and questioned their effectiveness.

Kejriwal said Modi did not mention incidents of students being injured during the protest march on Monday in his message to the youth.

Earlier in the day, Modi said the welfare of the country's youth is the top priority of his government and asserted that anyone trying to harm their future will not be spared.

His outreach to the youth came three days after thousands of students led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) took part in the 'Sansad Chalo' march against irregularities in the NEET exam and to demand the resignation of Pradhan.

During the march, police resorted to lathi-charge and lobbed tear gas shells, injuring scores of students. Over 100 policemen were also injured while trying to stop the march.