Modi tells NDA MPs to win youth's trust as Neet protest row escalates

A day after police baton-charged those protesting examination paper leaks in the heart of the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that strong action was taken against those involved in the "ghor paap" (grave sin) of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Neet) irregularities. He also urged NDA Members of Parliament (MPs) to engage with people with "warmth and affection" and win the "trust of the youth". He also said the interests of farmers had been prioritised in recent trade deals that India has signed.

The PM's morning address to the NDA MPs, in which he sought to soothe the anger among the youth over examination paper leaks, preceded a day of relentless developments centred on the police action on Monday's "Sansad Chalo" march led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Despite the police having removed the temporary structures at the protest site at Jantar Mantar, protesters cleaned the site and continued to gather there throughout the day under heavy police presence. Security was also increased in central Delhi.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the outfit had called off its march on Parliament as the group did not want more youth to be hurt. He apologised to supporters, especially women, who he alleged were beaten by male police officers. The Delhi Police said protesters had "displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour" and "deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force", despite warnings on Monday. The police registered four FIRs to investigate the incidents of arson and violence.

According to sources, 186 injured people were brought to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital emergency department till 8 am on Tuesday, 89 of whom were policemen. Of the total injured, 96 were referred to the surgery department for different kinds of treatment such as plastering and stitches. All were discharged except one woman on a ventilator. At least 60 protesters and 118 police personnel were injured, police sources said. Dipke claimed 150 protesters were injured. During the day, Nadda visited the hospital, as did Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also announced the launch of legal and medical helplines.

By late afternoon, after the Gandhis visited the hospital, the Congress leadership upped the ante on the issue, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leading party leaders, including Chief Ministers D K Shivakumar and V D Satheesan, to sit on a dharna outside the PM's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg to protest the "police brutality" against the youth.

The issue of the police's baton charge and use of tear gas on protesters reverberated in Parliament as well. Parliament proceedings were washed out for the second day of the Monsoon Session on Tuesday. Opposition members protested the police's baton charge on the CJP-led march. They also sought discussions on the Neet paper leak and the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing a press conference at Jantar Mantar, CJP founder Dipke questioned the government's intent behind starting talks with his outfit, saying it was engaging in dialogue with the CJP while simultaneously carrying out a police crackdown on protesters. CJP's Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das met Union Health Minister and former BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday afternoon. Dipke alleged that Das's and Ranka's mobile phones were taken and they were "in a way under house arrest at J P Nadda's residence". He alleged that the government's plan was to scatter the team so that, when there was chaos, no one would be there. The government did not respond to the allegations. Government sources reiterated their commitment to holding talks with the CJP.

At Jantar Mantar, protesters renewed their sit-in. They placed a photograph of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk alongside a copy of the Constitution, the Ramcharitmanas, a charkha and a small Buddha statue. Wangchuk had agreed to end his fast but decided to continue it after seeing police action against protesters, Dipke said, adding that Wangchuk's condition was serious. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered Wangchuk's immediate shifting to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The CJP leaders renewed their demand that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must quit.

Twenty minutes after the Congress leadership sat on a dharna outside the PM's residence, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh, along with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, met Rahul Gandhi and urged him to end his sit-in. Singh alleged that Rahul Gandhi "backtracked" from his earlier demand for a debate on the issue in Parliament and said it did not befit a leader of his stature. Singh said Rahul Gandhi did not agree to his request and instead demanded that Union Education Minister Pradhan must also resign. The minister also said that the Congress "has not given any notice to date for a formal discussion on this serious matter (Neet issue) as per rules". "The government is ready to discuss in Parliament all issues related to Neet and the associated movement. Rahul Gandhi's behaviour does not align with the principles of democracy," Singh said. Soon after Singh's statement, police forcibly removed and detained Gandhi and other leaders in the evening. Rahul Gandhi lay on the ground and resisted as security personnel tried to remove him from outside the PM's residence. According to Congress sources, Gandhi suffered an injury below the eye, as well as minor injuries to his hands and legs. AAP's Sanjay Singh alleged that the PM allowed Rahul Gandhi to sit on a dharna outside his residence to "weaken the CJP protest".

Delhi Police also rejected allegations by the CJP's chief spokesperson that security personnel used pellet guns against protesters during the "Chalo Sansad" march, terming the claim "completely false and misleading". CJP's Saurav Das shared a video on his official X handle alleging that police had fired pellet guns at peaceful protesters. The post also carried a video showing a man lying injured in a hospital, claiming he had sustained pellet injuries during the protest.

According to lawyers associated with the protesters, 38 of the detained protesters were initially taken to Burari police station before being shifted to Chhatrasal Stadium later in the evening. The lawyers alleged that they were not allowed to meet the detainees or speak to police officials at the stadium, making it difficult to ascertain whether any FIRs had been registered, formal arrests made, or charges, if any, had been invoked.

(With Agencies inputs)