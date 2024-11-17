Business Standard
Pressure from ED, CBI forced Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot to quit: AAP

Gahlot quit AAP on Sunday and tendered his resignation from the Delhi Cabinet, citing recent controversies facing the party and unfulfilled promises made to people

Following the resignation of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot, the party has accused the BJP of using central investigative agencies to coerce its leaders.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that Gahlot's resignation was the result of "dirty politics" and a targeted campaign of raids and probes by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Gahlot quit AAP on Sunday and tendered his resignation from the Delhi Cabinet, citing recent controversies facing the party and unfulfilled promises made to people.

His decision to step down marks a significant blow to AAP, especially as he played a key role in election planning for the party in Delhi.

 

Gahlot's exit comes just months before the Delhi assembly elections, intensifying political tensions between AAP and the BJP.

"Pressure was created on Kailash Gahlot through ED and CBI raids, and now, he is speaking according to the BJP's script," Singh said at a press briefing here.

He also claimed that the BJP's "Modi Washing Machine" has now become active ahead of the election.

"This is the BJP's nature. They accuse leaders of corruption, raid their homes, and conduct loud press conferences. But when those leaders join the BJP, all charges disappear," Singh added.

AAP's national chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleged that the ongoing investigations against Gahlot and his family had left him with no choice but to join the BJP.

"Many ED-CBI cases were ongoing against him. He thought joining the BJP was better than going to jail," Kakkar said, accusing the BJP of resorting to conspiracies to disrupt AAP's campaign.

Kakkar also highlighted the irony of Gahlot's abrupt shift in allegiance.

"Just hours ago, his social media was full of posts supporting AAP. But under pressure, he has taken this step. Meanwhile, even BJP leaders are joining AAP which proves the tide is turning," she said.

AAP MLA and senior leader Durgesh Pathak accused the BJP of using agencies like the ED, CBI, and the Income Tax Department to win elections instead of addressing public concerns.

"Kailash Gahlot had no option left. He faced ED and IT raids every day for months. Joining the BJP was his only way out. But this shows that the BJP has lost the Delhi election," Pathak said.

The AAP leader vowed to continue the party's campaign, asserting that the BJP's alleged misuse of investigative agencies will not deter them. "We are asking for votes on the basis of development, while the BJP has no issues left," Pathak said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

