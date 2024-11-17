Business Standard
Home / Politics / Kharge slams BJP govt over violence in Manipur, calls it unsafe and divided

Kharge slams BJP govt over violence in Manipur, calls it unsafe and divided

These individuals were arrested from Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts of the state. Additionally, the police officials have recovered one .32 pistol, seven rounds of SBBL

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Following this incident, heavy security forces including the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed in Imphal. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed the BJP-led NDA governments for "simmering violence" in Manipur, saying that "neither Manipur is united nor it is safe under BJP's double engine governments."

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kharge accused the BJP of "divisive politics", saying "BJP deliberately wants Manipur to burn, for it serves its hateful divisive politics."

Taking it to a social media post on X, Kharge wrote, "@narendramodi ji, Under your double engine governments, "Na Manipur ek hai, na Manipur Safe hai" Since May 2023, it is undergoing unimaginable pain, division and simmering violence, which has destroyed the future of its people. We are saying it with utmost responsibility that it looks that the BJP deliberately wants Manipur to burn, for it serves its hateful divisive politics."

 

Attacking further, Kharge said that both governments have "failed in the beautiful border state" and people of the Manipur will "never forgive or forget" them for their situation.

The tweet added, "At least 17 people have lost their lives since November 7. New districts are being added to the list of strife-torn regions and the fire is spilling over to bordering NE states. You have failed Manipur -- a beautiful border state. Even if you visit Manipur in future, people of the state will never forgive or forget that you left them to fend for themselves, and never set foot in their state to heal their miseries and find a solution."

Meanwhile, Manipur police officials have arrested 23 individuals who were part of the mob involved in the alleged "ransacking and arson of the houses," said Manipur Police on Sunday.

More From This Section

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Sukhwinder Singh, Vikramaditya Singh

Cong govt stable, BJP's attempts to destabilise will fail: HP ministers

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Cong will expose BJP on Waqf issue, says Karnataka dy CM Shivakumar

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Standard of debates dropped since Rahul Gandhi's entry in Lok Sabha: Rijiju

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh, Sukhbir

Amid setbacks, Sukhbir Badal resigns as SAD chief; paves way for new leader

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

AAP govt to set up new model of law and order in Punjab, says Kejriwal

These individuals were arrested from Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts of the state. Additionally, the police officials have recovered one .32 pistol, seven rounds of SBBL, and eight mobile phones from their possession, the police said.

Amid the escalation in the state, a total curfew has been imposed in Imphal until further orders. Following this, the government immediately suspended Internet and mobile data services for two days.

Following this incident, heavy security forces including the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed in Imphal.

In a post on X, Manipur Police wrote, "On 16.11.2024, irate mobs have targeted various houses and properties of public representatives including Ministers and MLAs of the State in Imphal. Police have resorted to firing tear gas shells etc. to disperse the mob. Security forces including Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed in Imphal to strengthen the security in the town area. Flag marches have been conducted. 08 (eight) persons have been injured in the process of mob dispersal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Who is responsible for infiltration across border: Kharge slams BJP

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Cong chief Kharge accuses BJP of dividing the nation, ignoring poor

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge slams Modi, Shah for not being let into reserved airport lounge

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

No one can remove reservation: Kharge reacts to PM Modi's allegation

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM's position weak, Cong govt's lifespan concluding: LoP Ashoka

Topics : mallikarjun kharge Indian National Congress BJP Manipur

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon