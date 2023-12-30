Sensex (    %)
                        
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre over high petrol, diesel prices

Poor and middle-class people are not able to run their families but they have not got any relief. The government's priority is only to fill the pockets of a few billionaires, Gandhi alleged

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed the Centre over high prices of petrol and diesel, alleging that the government's priority was only to fill the pockets of a few billionaires.
In a post in Hindi on 'X', the Congress general secretary said crude oil has become cheaper by 29 per cent in the international market in the last 19 months.
"Oil companies have earned Rs 1.32 lakh crore profit in six months. The burden of their huge earnings is being passed on to the people of the country," she alleged.
Inflation is at its peak in the country due to the high prices of petrol and diesel, Gandhi said.
"Poor and middle-class people are not able to run their families but they have not got any relief. The government's priority is only to fill the pockets of a few billionaires," she alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

