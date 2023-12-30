Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Cong cries foul over BJP nominee for Karanpur poll's induction as Raj min

Polling to the Karanpur Assembly seat of Rajasthan was adjourned following the death of a Congress candidate. The election will now be held on January 5 and results will be declared three days later

rajasthan cabinet

22 BJP MLAs were sworn in as ministers by Governor Kalraj Mishra at a ceremony in the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on Saturday.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Surendra Pal Singh, the BJP's nominee for the January 5 poll to the Karanpur assembly seat, was inducted as a minister in the Rajasthan government Saturday, drawing flak from the Congress which accused the ruling party of violating the model code of conduct.
Apart from Singh, 21 BJP MLAs were sworn in as ministers by Governor Kalraj Mishra at a ceremony in the Raj Bhawan here. While 12 leaders have been sworn in as cabinet ministers, five have been made ministers of state (independent charge) and five ministers of state.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Singh took oath as Minister of State (independent charge).
Hitting out at the BJP for inducting Singh into the council of ministers, the Congress' Rajasthan unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra said his party will bring this matter to the Election Commission's notice and demand action.
Polling to the Karanpur Assembly seat of Rajasthan was adjourned following the death of a Congress candidate. The election will now be held on January 5 and results will be declared three days later.
"The BJP's ego is at its peak. It has defied the Election Commission and violated the Model Code of Conduct by administering the oath of office to its candidate from Karanpur Surendra Pal Singh," he said in a post in Hindi on X.
Dotasra said this was probably the first case in the country where the BJP has made its candidate a minister before the elections.
"The Congress will bring this matter to the notice of the Election Commission and demand action. The BJP may tempt the voters but the Congress party will win the Karanpur seat by a huge margin," he added.
The Congress has fielded Rupinder Singh Kooner as its nominee for the poll in the Karanpur seat which was postponed following the death of party candidate and his father Gurmeet Singh Koonar.
There are 249 polling stations in Karanpur assembly constituency and 2,40,826 voters till December 6.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

State Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Rajnath Singh slams BRS govt at rally

State Assembly polls LIVE: Campaigning to end today at 6 pm in Rajasthan

Rajasthan cabinet: 22 MLAs sworn in as ministers in Bhajanlal Sharma govt

Lalan Singh vows to sue media for alleging he plotted against Nitish Kumar

Tripura BJP announces 18-member state committee ahead of 2024 LS polls

Security wing's decision to buy 22 SUVs, KCR had no role: BRS MLC Kavitha

Delhi CM Kejriwal returns from Vipassana camp ahead of ED summons

Of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan, voting for 199 took place on November 25 and the results were declared on December 3. The BJP won 115 seats while the Congress bagged 69.
Bhajan Lal Sharma took oath as Rajasthan's chief minister on December 15. Along with him, newly elected MLAs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were made deputy chief ministers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party Indian National Congress State assembly polls Rajasthan Assembly

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon