Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rajasthan cabinet: 22 MLAs sworn in as ministers in Bhajanlal Sharma govt

The MLAs inducted into the Rajasthan cabinet are Kirodi Lal Meena, Madan Dilawar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Babulal Kharadi, Jogaram Patel among others

rajasthan cabinet

Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to the MLAs during the ceremony. (Photo:X/@bhajanlalsharma)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Twenty-two BJP MLAs were sworn in as ministers of the Rajasthan government during a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan here on Saturday.
Of these, 12 were sworn in as cabinet ministers, five as ministers of state (independent charge) and five as ministers of state.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to the MLAs during the ceremony.
The MLAs inducted into the Rajasthan cabinet are Kirodi Lal Meena, Madan Dilawar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Babulal Kharadi, Jogaram Patel, Suresh Singh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Joraram Kumawat, Hemant Meena, Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary and Sumit Godara.
Sanjay Sharma, Gautam Kumar, Jhabar Singh Kharra, Surendra Pal Singh and Heeralal Nagar took oath as ministers of state (independent charge).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan expands his cabinet ahead of elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan allocates portfolios to 3 new ministers

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

Lalan Singh vows to sue media for alleging he plotted against Nitish Kumar

Tripura BJP announces 18-member state committee ahead of 2024 LS polls

Security wing's decision to buy 22 SUVs, KCR had no role: BRS MLC Kavitha

Delhi CM Kejriwal returns from Vipassana camp ahead of ED summons

Delhi BJP leaders hold protests against AAP govt over air pollution

Topics : rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party Bhajanlal Sharma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon