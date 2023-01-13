JUST IN
Received hoax call about bomb on Delhi-Pune flight on Thursday: SpiceJet
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': Enforcement Directorate raids multiple sites
Learnt a lot about politics from him: Rahul condoles demise of Sharad Yadav
Dhankhar vs SC: Congress cites Naidu's remark that Constitution is supreme
India logs 174 new coronavirus cases, active caseload declines by 52
Maha: Rebellion, a common thread running through Cong's Thorats, Tambes
Lucknow hospitals witness 50-60% rise in patients with respiratory issues
Gunfight erupts between security forces, Naxals on outskirts of Ranchi
President Murmu condoles demise of veteran JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav
Suriname Prez Santokhi to meet BJP chief Nadda at party office in Delhi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Himachal Pradesh receives fresh snowfall, more likely in next 48 hours: IMD
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Karnataka Congress gears up for Priyanka Gandhi's Bengaluru convention

The leaders are looking forward to the rally and hoping that it will make an impact and rejuvenate the Congress party workers at the grassroots level and leaders

Topics
Karnataka | Indian National Congress

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Priyanka Gandhi
New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi addresses a press conference at party headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Congress is gearing up for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's mega convention of women on January 16 here.

The grand old party wants to counter the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the state.

As Assembly elections are nearing, the ruling BJP is planning repeated visits of PM Modi, Amit Shah and also is roping in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to appeal to the public in the coming days.

The Congress leaders say they are confident of winning the polls this time. Even though the state unit has taken up various activities and leaders conducting rallies, the absence of charismatic national leaders was felt.

The party, however, wants to begin with a mega rally of Priyanka Gandhi. The leaders are looking forward to the rally and hoping that it will make an impact and rejuvenate the Congress party workers at the grassroots level and leaders.

The programme is titled 'Naa Nayaki' (I am the leader). The party is planning to rope in one lakh women for the rally from across the state.

KPCC Women's Wing President Puspa Amarnath stated that the participation of Priyanka Gandhi would boost the prospectus of the party in the state and they are looking forward to the event.

The party is also contemplating releasing a separate manifesto for women. The party has been conducting a series of meetings and also over virtual platforms to make the event successful.

--IANS

mka/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 12:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU