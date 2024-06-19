Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Priyanka wishes Rahul on his birthday; calls him 'argumentative guide'

Rahul Gandhi, a former Congress president and MP from Rae Bareli, has instructed all Congress workers to avoid any grand celebration

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Rahul Gandhi turned 54, his sister Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday posted a heartfelt message for him on social media and said he was her "friend, argumentative guide, philosopher and leader".
Rahul Gandhi, a former Congress president and MP from Rae Bareli, has instructed all Congress workers to avoid any grand celebrations, and instead celebrate this occasion by engaging in humanitarian efforts and charity.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Happy Birthday to my sweet brother whose unique perspective on life, the universe and everything lights up the path."

"Always my friend, my fellow traveller, argumentative guide, philosopher and leader. Keep shining (star emojis), love you the most!" the Congress general secretary said.
The brother-sister duo often share heartfelt messages for each other on various occasions and post funny exchanges between them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Indian National Congress Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market GuideGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon