Kerala CM admits to repeated instances of bomb blasts in some Kannur areas

The CM said that the police were taking strict measures. (Photo: X@PinarayiVijayan)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday admitted in the state assembly that there have been repeated incidents of bomb blasts in some areas of the northern district of Kannur and said the police will conduct more vigorous investigations there.

The submission by Vijayan came while rejecting the Congress-led UDF opposition's demand to adjourn the House proceedings and discuss the issue of repeated instances of bomb blasts in Kannur district.

Claiming that a peaceful environment prevailed in Kannur, the CM said that the police were taking strict measures, including inspections, to prevent the manufacture of explosives.

"The government is viewing the recent incident and similar instances very seriously and police have been directed to take stringent actions. Do not try to give it a political colour," he said.

He said that a case of unnatural death has been registered under the Explosive Substances Act in connection with the demise of an 86-year-old man in a bomb blast at Thalassery on Tuesday and a serious investigation is being carried out by the police.

"Therefore, there is no need to adjourn the House proceedings to discuss the issue," the CM said and based on the explanation given by Vijayan, the Speaker denied permission for the opposition's adjournment motion.

Protesting against the denial of permission to adjourn the House, the UDF opposition staged a walkout.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said that bomb making was being "encouraged and sponsored" by the ruling Left in Kerala.

He said this was evident from the fact that those party workers who died while making bombs were being honoured as martyrs.

"People of all ages, including children, have died and been maimed in the bomb blasts. I urge you to put down your weapons, including bombs, and fight on the basis of ideology.

"This government along with the police is encouraging criminals and bomb making activities," he alleged.

Deputy Leader of Opposition P K Kunhalikutty said that the situation has gone out of control of the ruling Left in the state.

The adjournment notice was moved by several UDF MLAs, including Sunny Joseph, who contended that despite repeated instances of bomb blasts, the CM always said that the police were investigating.

"But these incidents keep repeating," he claimed, giving various instances of people getting seriously injured or dying in bomb blasts in Kannur district over the years.

Refuting the opposition allegations, Vijayan said that the government was viewing all such instances very seriously and the police have been directed to ascertain the source of the explosives.

He said that in the recent bomb blast in Panur area of Kannur district, a vigorous investigation has been conducted and 15 culprits have been arrested and legal action has been taken against them.

On April 5, a country-made bomb exploded while it was being put together at Panur, killing one person and injuring three others and stirring up the political waters in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls on April 26.

The CM said that the police were taking strict measures and carrying out inspections to prevent the manufacture of explosives.

"Necessary legal action is being taken by carrying out regular raids at various places, including quarries, to prevent and detect illegal manufacture and stockpiling of arms and ammunition.

"Besides that, extensive vehicle checks and patrols are being carried out by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the Dog Squad. The government has taken strong measures to prevent any activities aimed at disrupting the peaceful atmosphere in the state," Vijayan claimed.

He also said that the state police chief has been instructed to take strict action against those who misuse ammunition and explosive materials to make bombs.

On Tuesday, 86-year-old Velayudhan died in an explosion when he picked up and tried to open a bomb which he found from an uninhabited property near Thalassery where he had gone to collect coconuts, police said.

The bomb may have been discarded or deliberately concealed there, they added.