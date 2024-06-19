Business Standard
Over 1,200 illegal structures razed in demolition drive in Lucknow

Around 1,169 illegal residential properties and over 100 commercial properties were demolished using heavy machinery, including bulldozers

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the demolition work started in December 2023. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The demolition work of illegal buildings on the river bed of Kukrail river in Akbarnagar has been completed, officials of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday said.
Around 1,169 illegal residential properties and over 100 commercial properties were demolished using heavy machinery, including bulldozers, they said.
Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the demolition work to vacate the illegal encroachment over an area of 24.5 acre land began in December last year.
Over 1,320 illegal structures, including the religious places of both Hindu and Muslim communities, have been demolished in the area.
The LDA officials said that around 100 buildings were demolished on Tuesday and added the work of clearing the debris will be undertaken now.
The families living in Akbarnagar who lost their houses have been provided alternate accommodation under the PM Awas Yojna in other part of the city. Over 1,800 families of Akbarnagar have received the accommodation.
The state government has proposed to develop an eco-tourism hub in the area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

