Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Pro-Pak slogan allegations: K'taka CM says serious punishment if found true

If somebody has raised such a slogan, there is no question of sparing them. "If it is true, we will take strict action, serious action," he said

Siddaramaiah

File image of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said serious action would be taken if it's found true that a pro-Pakistan slogan was raised after the Rajya Sabha election results were declared.
"It is not only an allegation by the BJP, it is also an allegation by the media," he said, referring to the charge that "Pakistan zindabad" slogan was heard after one of the Congress candidates, Syed Naseer Hussain, was declared the winner at "Vidhana Soudha" on Tuesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We have sent the voice report to the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory). When the report comes, if it's true that somebody has made a slogan that 'Pakistan zindabad', such person will be punished seriously," the chief minister said.
If somebody has raised such a slogan, there is no question of sparing them. "If it is true, we will take strict action, serious action," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rajya Sabha polls highlights: BJP wins 8 seats out of 10 in UP

LG unveils Gram Pro laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors: Details here

Vision Pro global debut before Apple's annual developers conference: Report

Vivo X100 Pro review: Sets new benchmark for imaging-focused smartphones

Apple Vision Pro to debut with over 150 3D movies from Disney and others

Ex-Tamil Nadu min Senthil Balaji denied bail by HC in money laundering case

Congress to contest 16 seats in Kerala in upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Chandrasekhar slams Cong over 'Pro-Pak' slogans raised by MP's supporters

Himachal Pradesh BJP approaches governor amid threat of members' suspension

BJP to demand floor test in Himachal Pradesh amidst Rajya Sabha win

Topics : Karnataka Siddaramaiah Rajya Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveSummer Olympics 2024Poverty Rate in IndiaHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon