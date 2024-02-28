Pro-Pak slogan allegations: K'taka CM says serious punishment if found true

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said serious action would be taken if it's found true that a pro-Pakistan slogan was raised after the Rajya Sabha election results were declared.

"It is not only an allegation by the BJP, it is also an allegation by the media," he said, referring to the charge that "Pakistan zindabad" slogan was heard after one of the Congress candidates, Syed Naseer Hussain, was declared the winner at "Vidhana Soudha" on Tuesday.

"We have sent the voice report to the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory). When the report comes, if it's true that somebody has made a slogan that 'Pakistan zindabad', such person will be punished seriously," the chief minister said.

If somebody has raised such a slogan, there is no question of sparing them. "If it is true, we will take strict action, serious action," he said.