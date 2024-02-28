Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Chandrasekhar slams Cong over 'Pro-Pak' slogans raised by MP's supporters

Chandrashekhar claimed that a video on social media showed Congress leaders chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT

He further accused Congress of practising appeasement politics and asserted that Nasser Hussein, the elected Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, serves as the 'political secretary' to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | File image

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Wednesday hit out at the Congress party over alleged pro-Pakistan slogans raised by the supporters of elected Rajya Sabha MP Nasser Hussein.
Chandrashekhar claimed that a video on social media showed Congress leaders chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He further accused Congress of practising appeasement politics and asserted that Nasser Hussein, the elected Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, serves as the 'political secretary' to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.
Reacting to his tweet, Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao accused I-T Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar of propagating fake news and suggested that he should face prosecution for such actions.
"Shouldn't this guy be prosecuted for propagating #FakeNews? Being an IT Minister it's even more disgraceful that he stoops to such desperate, abject lows," Rao stated in a post on X.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Karnataka, on Tuesday, filed an FIR at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station, alleging that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by the supporters of Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain.
As per the complaint filed by the Karnataka BJP, it was alleged that after the returning officer declared Hussain as the winner for Rajya Sabha along with two other Congressmen, Ajay Makhen and GC Chandrashekhar, at around 7 pm, some supporters of Hussain, who had gathered at Vidhana Soudha "at the instance of Hussain, suddenly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in a loud manner while cheering for Hussain."
"In the Rajya Sabha elections held on February 27, 2024, Naseer Hussain, one of the eight contestants for the RS elections held today, and a number of supporters of Naseer Hussain had gathered near the counting area in the Vidhana Soudha in the evening. It is found that at 7 pm, the returning officer of the Rajya Sabha declared Naseer Hussain was duly elected," said the complaint.
"After that, the same supporters of Naseer Hussain who had accumulated at the Vidhana Soudha premises at his instance suddenly shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans in a loud manner while cheering for Naseer Hussain. It was as if these supporters of Naseer Hussain shouted those slogans of PAKISTAN ZINDABAD hailing and praising Pakistan on the election of Naseer Hussain to the Rajya Sabha or Upper House in India," said the complaint.

Also Read

Rajya Sabha polls highlights: BJP wins 8 seats out of 10 in UP

LG unveils Gram Pro laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors: Details here

Vision Pro global debut before Apple's annual developers conference: Report

What are the restrictions imposed on suspended MPs? All you need to know

Vivo X100 Pro review: Sets new benchmark for imaging-focused smartphones

Himachal Pradesh BJP approaches governor amid threat of members' suspension

BJP to demand floor test in Himachal Pradesh amidst Rajya Sabha win

Sheikh Shahjahan will be arrested very soon: Sagarika Ghose on Sandeshkhali

After RS poll victory in UP, BJP says will win all 80 seats in LS elections

Cong unable to keep its flock together, is disintegrating, says Amit Shah

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajeev Chandrasekhar BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon