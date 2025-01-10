Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 07:11 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Pune court grants Rahul Gandhi bail in defamation case on Savarkar remarks

Pune court grants Rahul Gandhi bail in defamation case on Savarkar remarks

A special court in Pune on Friday granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case related to his alleged objectionable remarks on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a ceremony to pay last respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A special court in Pune on Friday granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case related to his alleged objectionable remarks on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

The MP/MLA court granted bail to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on a surety bond of Rs 25,000 after he appeared before it through video conferencing.

Senior Congress leader Mohan Joshi stood as surety before the court.

Advocate Milind Pawar, representing Gandhi, said the court also granted permanent exemption to the Congress leader from appearing before it.

The matter will now be heard on February 18, Pawar added.

 

The case was filed on a complaint of the grandnephew of Savarkar and stemmed from a speech Gandhi gave in London in March 2023, where he made certain remarks on the freedom fighter citing a book written by him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh

SAD working committee accepts Sukhbir Badal's resignation as party chief

There were long drawn farmer protests in 2020 demanding legalising minimum support price (MSP) and that demand appears to have regained momentum recently. Notwithstanding formal legalisation, MSP continues to remain at the core of the discourse on r

Punjab govt rejects Centre's agricultural marketing policy blueprint

Hemant Soren, Hemant

Jharkhand CM urges Centre to clear state's Rs 1.36 trillion coal dues

Congress, Congress flag

World's worst tax regime: Congress attacks govt over GST rationalisation

Tirupati stampede

Andhra CM should own moral responsibility for Tirupati stampede, says YSRCP

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Savarkar Pune court orders Defamation case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon