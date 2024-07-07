Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Punjab & Sind Bank plans to open 100 branches, as many ATMs this fiscal

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank will continue to focus on branch expansion, and new branches would come up in areas other than the northern region

Punjab & Sind Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore in the second half of this fiscal. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank plans to open 100 branches across the country in the current financial year as part of the strategy to expand its reach.
During the year, the bank also plans to add 100 new ATMs to its network.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"With the addition of 100 branches, the total number of branches would reach 1,665 by the end of 2024-25, and similarly, the number of ATMs would touch 1,135," Punjab & Sind Bank Managing Director Swarup Kumar Saha told PTI.
The bank will continue to focus on branch expansion, and new branches would come up in areas other than the northern region, he said.
Besides, he said, the bank also proposes to expand its reach through the Banking Correspondent (BC) channel.
The bank plans to more than double its BC network during the current fiscal, he said, adding, that the bank is trying to expand this network to 4,000 by the end of the current financial year against 1,700 at present.
The bank is working on customising more products and processes to improve customer experience, Saha said.
On the digital front, he said, "We are adding new products and services on an ongoing basis on our Mobile APP PSB UnIC, Branch Expansion, expanding corporate BC model, mutually beneficial partnerships with fin-techs, capacity building to address evolving customer expectations".

More From This Section

PNB, punjab national bank

Bank of Baroda, PNB log slower deposit growth than industry trend in Q1

Carbon emission, pollution, climate change

Indian banks see climate change as their biggest source of systemic risk

PremiumCredit cards news

BBPS-credit card activation: Banks expect 3-4 weeks' leeway for integration

IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC First Bank raises Rs 3,200 cr by selling shares to LIC, 5 others

Commercial banks mobilised ~1.45 trillion through certificates of deposit (CDs) in June to strengthen their balance sheets ahead of the quarter-end, according to data from the Clearing Corporation of India.

Banks Q1 loan growth remain strong, share of low cost deposits falls

Saha also emphasised that the bank will focus on remaining strong and resilient while seeking to maintain sustainable, risk-calibrated and profitable growth in business.
The bank plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore in the second half of this fiscal via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to fund business growth.
"The board has already given approval, and merchant bankers should be on-boarded by August," he said.
The fundraising can be concluded in the second or third quarter, depending on market conditions.
The QIP would help improve the Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank, he said.
The bank's capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.10 per cent at the end of March 2024.

Also Read

Amritpal Singh

People widely supported Amritpal Singh, govt must release him: SGPC chief

Amritpal Singh poster

Not Khalistani supporter, should be released immediately: Amritpal's mother

Amritpal Singh

Amritpal Singh to be taken to New Delhi for oath-taking as MP today

SBI

SBI announces 11 new initiatives to mitigate risks in agri loan portfolio

Amarnath pilgrims, pilgrims

Another batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims departs from Srinagar base camp

Topics : Punjab Punjab & Sind Bank ATMs public sector banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon