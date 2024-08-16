Business Standard
Punjab CM Mann terms Sisodia's bail as breaking 'shackles of dictatorship'

This was Mann's first meeting with Sisodia after the Aam Aadmi Party leader was released on bail by the Supreme Court last week

Sisodia was arrested in connection with the excise policy case on February 26 last year. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia here on Friday and said he has got justice by "breaking the shackles of dictatorship".
This was Mann's first meeting with Sisodia after the Aam Aadmi Party leader was released on bail by the Supreme Court last week.
Sisodia was arrested in connection with the excise policy case on February 26 last year, and was granted bail by the apex court on August 9.
"Today I met the leader and the person who brought a revolution of education. He came out of the jail after one-and-a-half years by breaking the shackles of dictatorship. When nothing was found against him, we got justice from the court," Mann told reporters after the meeting.
He said he prays for Sisodia's health and hoped he will again assume the role of improving the future of children.
Mann said on the occasion of Arvind Kejriwal's birthday today, he met the Delhi chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal.

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

