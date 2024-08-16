Punjab CM Mann terms Sisodia's bail as breaking 'shackles of dictatorship'

Sisodia was arrested in connection with the excise policy case on February 26 last year. | Photo: PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia here on Friday and said he has got justice by "breaking the shackles of dictatorship". This was Mann's first meeting with Sisodia after the Aam Aadmi Party leader was released on bail by the Supreme Court last week. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Sisodia was arrested in connection with the excise policy case on February 26 last year, and was granted bail by the apex court on August 9. "Today I met the leader and the person who brought a revolution of education. He came out of the jail after one-and-a-half years by breaking the shackles of dictatorship. When nothing was found against him, we got justice from the court," Mann told reporters after the meeting.

He said he prays for Sisodia's health and hoped he will again assume the role of improving the future of children.

Mann said on the occasion of Arvind Kejriwal's birthday today, he met the Delhi chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal.

"Today is his birthday, so I met his wife. I hope the way Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia got bail by breaking the walls of dictatorship and won the battle of truth, our leader will also come out soon," he added.

Alleging that the investigative agencies have nothing against the party's leaders and only have false papers, he said, adding that efforts were made to break the party by scaring leaders or enticing them.

"Our party did not break in difficult situation. The party will become stronger after Sisodia's arrival. He has become mentally stronger after spending time in jail and so will Kejriwal. AAP is country's future," he asserted.

Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail but he is still in jail as the CBI had arrested him in a related matter.