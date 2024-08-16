Business Standard
Home / Politics / Anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi court likely to pass order on Tytler by Aug 30

Anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi court likely to pass order on Tytler by Aug 30

Special CBI judge Rakesh Siyal on Friday reserved the order after getting some clarifications from the parties

Senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler arrives at the AICC HQ after party's victory in Karnataka assembly elections, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

In its charge sheet filed in May 2023, the CBI had accused Tytler, a former union minister, of inciting, instigating and provoking the mob. | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

A Delhi court is likely to pass on August 30 an order on whether to frame the charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the killing of three people at Pul Bangash during the 1984-anti Sikh riots.
Special CBI judge Rakesh Siyal on Friday reserved the order after getting some clarifications from the parties.
"There are no further clarifications required. I am reserving the order for August 30," the judge said.
In its charge sheet filed in May 2023, the CBI had accused Tytler, a former union minister, of inciting, instigating and provoking the mob which had assembled near the Pul Bangash gurdwara on November 1, 1984.
Citing a witness, it claimed, Tytler alighted from a white ambassador car in front of the gurudwara and instigated the mob, shouting "Kill the Sikhs, they have killed our mother!" Three people were then done to death by the mob that was enraged over the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards a day before.
A sessions court had in August last year granted anticipatory bail to Tytler in the case on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and surety of the like amount.
The central probe agency has invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jagdish Tytler anti sikh riots case 1984 anti-Sikh riots Delhi court

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

