Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi alleges SIR of voter rolls to institutionalise 'vote theft'

Rahul Gandhi alleges SIR of voter rolls to institutionalise 'vote theft'

The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list commenced in nine states and three Union territories on November 4

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Gandhi said he believes that like Haryana, "vote theft" took place in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh too (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Pachmarhi (MP)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in an attempt to cover up "vote theft" and institutionalise it.

Gandhi arrived in Pachmarhi hill town in Narmadapuram on Saturday to take part in the Madhya Pradesh district Congress presidents' training camp.

"Vote theft is an issue and SIR now, it is about covering it up and institutionalising the system," the Congress MP claimed while talking to reporters here.

The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list commenced in nine states and three Union territories on November 4.

 

Gandhi said he believes that like Haryana, "vote theft" took place in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh too.

Also Read

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh slams Rahul over vote chori allegations, calls them baseless

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul slams PM, MP CM as he shares video of kids having meals on papers

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Brazilian model reacts after Rahul Gandhi's Haryana election fraud claim

Rahul Gandhi

After Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi alleges 'vote chori' in Haryana polls

Rahul Gandhi on Brazilian model

Who is the 'Brazilian model' Rahul Gandhi says voted 22 times in Haryana?

"A few days ago, I gave a presentation on Haryana, and I clearly saw that vote theft was taking place...25 lakh votes were stolen, 1 in 8 votes were stolen," he alleged.

"After looking at that, after looking at the data, I believe that the same thing happened in MP, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. And this is the system of the BJP and EC (Election Commission)," he charged.

"We have more evidence, which we will provide gradually. But my issue is vote theft. The SIR now, it is about covering it up and institutionalising the system," he claimed.

Asked whether he will reveal more such details in future, Gandhi said they have a "lot of different information, very detailed information," and they will release it.

"Right now, only a little has been shown," the Congress leader said.

"But my issue is that democracy is being attacked, Ambedkar's Constitution is being attacked. (Prime Minister) Modi ji, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah ji and (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh ji are doing this directly by forming a joint partnership. And because of this, the country is suffering a lot. Bharat Mata is being harmed, Bharat Mata is being damaged," he alleged.

To another question, Gandhi said they received good feedback on the Congress district presidents' training in Madhya Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Oppn targets BJP on demonetisation; calls it disastrous Tughlakian decision

Modi, LK Advani

PM Modi meets LK Advani, extends birthday greetings to veteran BJP leader

M K Stalin

No protection for women in TN, crimes against them increases: AIADMK chief

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

CM Mann claims Congress, SAD 'looted'; says AAP working to restore dignity

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Action in Pune land deal case as per law; won't save anybody: Fadnavis

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP Election Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon