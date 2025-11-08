Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Rajnath Singh slams Rahul over vote chori allegations, calls them baseless

Rajnath Singh slams Rahul over vote chori allegations, calls them baseless

Addressing two election rallies in Rohtas district, Singh said Congress was facing a dearth of issues, and that's why Gandhi was levelling such allegations

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Singh alleged Congress creates rift among the people over caste, creed and religion, as it believes in "divisive politics" | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Sasaram
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation of 'vote chori' as "baseless", and said he should approach the Election Commission if he has a complaint with evidence.

Addressing two election rallies in Rohtas district, Singh said Congress was facing a dearth of issues, and that's why Gandhi was levelling such allegations.

"If Rahul Gandhi thinks that votes are being stolen in Bihar, he should file a complaint with the EC. He is not doing that; he is simply levelling baseless allegations against a constitutional body. He is simply lying," he alleged.

Singh alleged Congress creates rift among the people over caste, creed and religion, as it believes in "divisive politics". 

 

"Rahul Gandhi is raising the issue of reservation in the defence forces. Our defence forces are above all these. He should not drag them into politics," he said.

Also Read

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Congress, Mahagathbandhan fighting same battle as Mahatma Gandhi: Priyanka

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Migrant workers, youth X factor of Bihar polls, not women: Prashant Kishor

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Rahul, Tejashwi will turn Bihar's Seemanchal into infiltrator hub: Shah

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Record turnout in Bihar phase-1 elections 'huge shock' to Oppn: PM Modi

Tejashwi Yadav

As Tejashwi steps into his own political limelight, shades of legacy showpremium

"BJP supports reservations. We have given reservations to the poor and other eligible sections of the society," he added.

Hailing the armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor, Singh said it has been "halted and not stopped".

"If terrorists attempt to attack India again, we will retaliate strongly. India does not provoke anyone, but if anyone provokes us, we will not spare them," he said.

"India is no longer a weak country. We are now known as a powerful country in the world," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

No repoll recommended in Phase 1 of Bihar assembly elections: EC

Political parties spending

Over half of Bihar's unrecognised parties skip financial disclosure: ADR

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Bihar does not want 'katta sarkar', return of 'jungle raj', says PM Modi

Rajeev Shukla,Rajeev

A dozen ministers, including Dy CMs, losing in Bihar polls: Rajeev Shukla

Tejasvi

Bihar records highest-ever voter turnout of 64.66% in first phase of polls

Topics : Rajnath Singh Rahul Gandhi Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Assembly Elections Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon