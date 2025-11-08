Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rahul slams PM, MP CM as he shares video of kids having meals on papers

"These are the same innocent children on whose dreams the future of the country rests and they are not even getting a plate of dignity," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shared a video on X of school children in Madhya Pradesh having their mid-day meals on a newspaper and said the chief minister and the prime minister should be ashamed for nurturing the future of the country in such a pitiable state.

"I am heading to Madhya Pradesh today. And ever since I saw this news that children there are being served mid-day meals on newspapers, my heart is broken. 

 

 

"These are the same innocent children on whose dreams the future of the country rests and they are not even getting a plate of dignity," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi.

"More than 20 years of BJP government and they have even stolen the plates of children -- their 'development' is just an illusion, the real secret to coming to power is 'vyavastha'," he alleged.

"Such a chief minister and prime minister should feel ashamed for nurturing the future of the country's children in this pitiable state," the Congress leader added.

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

