Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi crticises Amit Shah over new CEC's midnight appointment

Rahul Gandhi crticises Amit Shah over new CEC's midnight appointment

Gandhi said as the Leader of Opposition, it is his duty to uphold the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the founding leaders of the nation and hold the government to account

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

New Delhi: LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said it is "disrespectful" and "discourteous" for the prime minister and home minister to have made a midnight decision to select the new CEC when the process of selection is being challenged in the Supreme Court.

The government late on Monday night appointed Gyanesh Kumar as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), hours after the meeting of the prime minister-led selection committee in which the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha asked the government to defer the meeting in view of the Supreme Court hearing in the matter.

Gandhi also presented a dissent note to the panel, of which Home Minister Amit Shah is also a member. 

 

"During the meeting of the committee to select the next Election Commissioner, I presented a dissent note to the PM and HM, that stated: The most fundamental aspect of an independent Election Commission free from executive interference is the process of choosing the Election Commissioner and Chief Election Commissioner," Gandhi said in post on X.

"By violating the Supreme Court order and removing the Chief Justice of India from the committee, the Modi Government has exacerbated the concerns of hundreds of millions of voters over the integrity of our electoral process," he also said in his post while sharing his dissent note.

Gandhi said as the Leader of Opposition, it is his duty to uphold the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the founding leaders of the nation and hold the government to account.

"It is both disrespectful and discourteous for the PM and HM to have made a midnight decision to select the new CEC, when the very composition of the committee and the process is being challenged in the Supreme Court and is due to be heard in less than forty-eight hours," he also said.

More From This Section

wayanad

Kerala to request extension for Rs 529.50 cr loan for Wayanad rehab

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

Himanta creating ISI-link controversy in fear of losing 2026 polls: Gogoi

Yamuna, Delhi Yamuna, Water pollution

Yamuna river cleanup drive begins days before BJP forms Delhi govt

KC Venugopal, PAC head

Haste decision taken to avoid SC's scrutiny: Cong on CEC's appointment

BJP

Delhi CM and council of ministers likely to take oath on Thursday

Topics : Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi chief election commissioner

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayJob Crisis in IndiaLatest News LIVEICSE Class 10 exams 2025 Time table AI chatbot Grok-3US visa interview waiverKIIT suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon