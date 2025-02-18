Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 12:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Himanta creating ISI-link controversy in fear of losing 2026 polls: Gogoi

Himanta creating ISI-link controversy in fear of losing 2026 polls: Gogoi

The Assam Cabinet on Sunday decided not to register any case against the parliamentarian or his British spouse but instructed the DGP to file an FIR against the Pakistani national

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

In 2015, he said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had biryani (in Pakistan) and the chief minister tweeted that it was "a lovely gesture" | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid controversy over his British wife's alleged links with ISI, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday claimed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's "fear of losing" the 2026 assembly polls is the main reason behind the recent developments.

Sarma and the BJP have been attacking Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, over his British wife Elizabeth Colburn's alleged connection with Pakistan's spy agency.

"The BJP government in Assam can conduct their enquiry. Every Assamese person knows the real reason behind recent developments," Gogoi said in a post on X.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma is afraid that he will lose his chair and will have to face justice from the people of Assam after the 2026 assembly elections," he added.

 

The Assam Police on Monday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a case against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh for his social media comments on Assam and India's internal affairs.

Also Read

Foreign links, blackmail & conspiracy? Himanta targets Gaurav Gogoi's wife

Foreign links, blackmail & conspiracy? Himanta targets Gaurav Gogoi's wife

Rashid Alvi, Congress leader

Cong asks Assam CM's info source on allegations against Gaurav Gogoi's wife

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

BJP, Assam CM launching smear campaign against Gogoi: Jairam Ramesh

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam govt to move court against Gogoi's wife's 'links' with Pak: CM Sarma

PM Narendra Modi, PM Modi

NDA committed to empower Bodo community, fulfil their aspirations: PM Modi

The Assam Cabinet on Sunday decided not to register any case against the parliamentarian or his British spouse but instructed the DGP to file an FIR against the Pakistani national.

The state government also announced that it would write to the Centre to probe into Colburn's participation in Lok Sabha election campaigns in the erstwhile Kaliabor constituency, despite being a British citizen.

The Kaliabor constituency was won by the Congress MP twice.

Sheikh, an advisor of the Pakistan Planning Commission and a former colleague of Colburn, was charged under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhtia (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In a press conference on Monday, the Lok Sabha MP had claimed that Sarma has been changing his stance every day.

"Earlier, the chief minister had attacked me and I was the villain. But since yesterday, he has made me the victim," Gogoi claimed.

Sarma had on Sunday said that the opposition leader might be "trapped or blackmailed" in the larger "anti-India" conspiracy and expressed sympathy for him.

The BJP leader had, last week, targeted the Assam MP over the issue, demanding responses to the allegations of ISI links.

Sarma had also alleged that the deputy leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha had raised questions in Parliament on sensitive defence matters after his marriage to the British citizen, a charge termed by the opposition leader as a "false accusation".

The BJP had also accused Gogoi's wife of having links with Pakistan and the neighbouring country's spy agency ISI, a charge rejected by the Congress leader as "laughable and entertaining".

Gogoi had alleged that the BJP took extreme steps to defame him and his family and asserted that he would take appropriate legal action against the saffron party in this regard.

More From This Section

Yamuna, Delhi Yamuna, Water pollution

Yamuna river cleanup drive begins days before BJP forms Delhi govt

KC Venugopal, PAC head

Haste decision taken to avoid SC's scrutiny: Cong on CEC's appointment

BJP

Delhi CM and council of ministers likely to take oath on Thursday

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Temple economy worth Rs 6 trillion is largest economic activity, says AP CM

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Cong claims centre wants to control EC, asks govt to hold CEC appointment

Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma Gaurav Gogoi Assam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayQuality Power IPO Day 3Latest News LIVERanveer Allahbadia hearing LIVE AI chatbot Grok-3US visa interview waiverKIIT suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon