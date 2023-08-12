Confirmation

Rahul gets rousing welcome on his 1st Wayanad visit after being reinstated

Gandhi was reinstated as MP from Wayanad after the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case

Rahul Gandhi, rahul gandhi lok sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India Wayanad (Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 6:50 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday accorded a rousing welcome by workers of the Congress-led UDF on his maiden visit to his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, in Kerala after his Lok Sabha membership was restored.
Hundreds of Congress workers, who assembled at the reception venue here, raised slogans in support of Gandhi as he reached there at 5.30 pm.
Leaders of the Congress-led opposition alliance in Kerala welcomed him.
Gandhi was reinstated as MP from Wayanad after the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case last week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress national politics Kerala

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

