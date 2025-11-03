Monday, November 03, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'To serve nation': BJD's Amar Patnaik joins BJP ahead of Nuapada bypoll

'To serve nation': BJD's Amar Patnaik joins BJP ahead of Nuapada bypoll

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, state BJP president Manmohan Samal and its Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar welcomed him to the party

The BJD spokesperson Dr. Aamar Patnaik said that after studying the data provided by the ECI after the end of the last elections, many discrepancies were observed. (Photo: X @Amar4Odisha)

A former account general, he joined the BJP as BJD president Naveen Patnaik started campaigning for the by-election (Photo: X @Amar4Odisha)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior BJD leader Amar Patnaik joined the ruling BJP in Odisha on Monday.

Patnaik, the IT Cell head of the BJD and its spokesperson, switched sides days ahead of the Nuapada by-election on November 11.

A former account general, he joined the BJP as BJD president Naveen Patnaik started campaigning for the by-election.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, state BJP president Manmohan Samal and its Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar welcomed him to the party.

"I joined the BJP to serve the nation. I quit my government job in 2018 and became an MP in 2019. So far, I have worked for the development of the state, and now the time has come to dedicate myself to the nation," Patnaik said.

 

"Therefore, I think, BJP is the right party to serve the nation," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

