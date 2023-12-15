Sensex (1.37%)
71483.75 + 969.55
Nifty (1.29%)
21456.65 + 273.95
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
6950.25 + 69.80
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
45586.55 + 52.25
Nifty Bank (0.86%)
48143.55 + 411.25
Heatmap

Rajasthan govt will work hard to live up to people's trust and hope: PM

Modi expressed confidence that Rajasthan, known for its brave people, will set new standards in good governance, prosperity and development under their leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the new chief minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma, is a dedicated BJP worker who made commendable efforts to strengthen the party, and wished him the very best in fulfilling people's aspirations.
A surprise choice for the top post, Sharma was sworn in earlier in the day at a ceremony in Jaipur, which was attended by Modi and other senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It was also the birthday of the first-time MLA.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The BJP government in Rajasthan will work hard to live up to the trust and hope of the people of the state, Modi said.
"Birthday greetings to Rajasthan's CM Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma Ji. A dedicated party Karyakarta for years, he has made commendable efforts to strengthen BJP across the state. As he embarks on his Chief Ministerial journey, I wish him the very best in fulfilling people's aspirations," the prime minister said on X.
He also conveyed his wishes to Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, who were sworn in as deputy chief ministers.
Modi expressed confidence that Rajasthan, known for its brave people, will set new standards in good governance, prosperity and development under their leadership.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rajasthan CM Gehlot alleges 'BJP people' involvement in Udaipur murder case

In Rajasthan, first-time legislator Bhajan Lal Sharma is BJP's CM pick

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

LIVE: Bhajan Lal Sharma sworn in as Rajasthan CM; Kumari, Bairwa as dy CMs

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Odisha CM Patnaik chairs state executive meeting ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Bhajan Lal Sharma: An unlikely rise from village sarpanch to Rajasthan CM

Veteran Congress leader K P Viswanathan dies at age of 83 in Kerala

Security arrangements in West Bengal assembly to be beefed up: Speaker

Amit Shah to move three amended bills on criminal laws in Lok Sabha

Topics : Narendra Modi Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government BJP

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in JanuaryBank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': DetailsIntel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in JaipurParl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAYCrypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon