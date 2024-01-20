Sensex (    %)
                        
Relatives of people killed in Cong rule opposing Nyay Yatra in Assam: Shah

The Assam leg of the march began on January 18 and will continue till January 25. It will travel 833 km in 17 districts of the state

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that those people in Assam whose relatives were killed during Congress tenure are opposing the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', led by Rahul Gandhi, in the state.
Addressing the passing out parade of the first batch of the five newly constituted Assam Police Commando battalions in Guwahati, Shah slammed the Congress alleging that people had to pay bribes to get jobs during its government.
"Rahul Gandhi has recently started Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. I asked a few reporters here what happened in Assam. They told me that at different places -- where injustices happened during their (Congress') tenure, thousands of Assam's youths were killed and Assam went into the grip of extremism -- the family members of those killed opposed this Nyay Yatra," Shah said.
The Assam leg of the march began on January 18 and will continue till January 25. It will travel 833 km in 17 districts of the state.
Shah said that there has been a huge change in the law and order of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last 10 years.
"During decades of the Congress rule, the Jammu and Kashmir, Naxal areas and Northeast remained disturbed. Now, the violence in these areas has gone down 73 per cent and it is a happy development for us," he added.
Alleging that people had to pay bribes to get government jobs during the tenure of the Congress, Shah asserted that not a single paisa had to be paid for employment under the BJP rule.
"When I had come (to Assam) during elections, we had promised to give one lakh jobs without any corruption. Himanta Biswa Sarma has fulfilled that promise," he added.

Topics : Assam Congress Politics BJP

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

