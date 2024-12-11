Remove Nishikant Dubey's unparliamentary remarks from record: Cong to Birla

Business Standard
Gogol said after the Speaker's decision, the Congress party is keen to participate in the legislative business listed for the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament

Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has urged Speaker Om Birla to examine the party's complaint against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's "defamatory remarks" against Rahul Gandhi and remove them from the record.

Gogol said after the Speaker's decision, the Congress party is keen to participate in the legislative business listed for the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

Posting the letter on X, Congress General Secretary (In-charge, Communications) Jairam Ramesh said Gogoi has written to the Speaker reiterating the Congress' commitment to ensure Parliament functions smoothly.

Gogoi has suggested a way forward to resume proceedings, he said.

But does the Modi government want both Houses to function, Ramesh asked.

 

In his letter to Birla dated December 10, Gogoi said, "As highlighted in my previous letters to you on December 5, 2024 and December 6, 2024, we remain deeply concerned about the defamatory remarks made by Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey against Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi and Member of Parliament from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Zero Hour Session on December 5, 2024."  "I implore you to announce your decision to examine our complaint and remove all defamatory and unparliamentary remarks from the record," Gogoi said.

"After your decision, the Congress Party is keen to participate in the Legislative Business listed for the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament," he said.

Hitting out at BJP MP Dubey for drawing linkages between a foreign investor and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the Congress last Thursday had said "agents of Adani" have been given only one task of defaming and abusing those who expose the conglomerate's "mega corruption".

Speaking with reporters outside Parliament, Gogoi had said whenever Rahul Gandhi speaks against Adani, the "sleeper cells of Adani" in Parliament get activated.

Dubey's remarks targeting Rahul Gandhi and seeking to link him to a US-based multi-billionaire, triggered uproar in the Lok Sabha, leading to adjournment of proceedings.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Dubey had claimed the Congress-led opposition had tried to derail Parliament proceedings based on reports in a French publication which had alleged links to the billionaire investor.

He alleged the US-based investor, investigative media platform Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and the Congress were trying to derail India's success story under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Dubey said several opposition leaders raised the issues flagged in media reports, many of which were published on the eve of Parliament sessions in India.

Congress members were up on their feet protesting against Dubey as he tried to put questions to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra.

