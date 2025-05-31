Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 02:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Rename Churchgate station after Ahilyabai, demands Dhangar community leader

Rename Churchgate station after Ahilyabai, demands Dhangar community leader

Attacking the ruling BJP, he said the party has failed to fulfil the promise of granting reservation to Dhangars

Churchgate Railway Station

A Dhangar community leader on Saturday demanded that the Churchgate railway station in south Mumbai be renamed after Ahilyabai Holkar. Image: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Dhangar community leader on Saturday demanded that the Churchgate railway station in south Mumbai be renamed after Ahilyabai Holkar, the revered queen of the Maratha-ruled Malwa kingdom.

Talking to reporters here, Dhangar leader Prakash Shendage also launched a sharp attack on the BJP over its alleged failure to deliver on the promise of granting the Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to his community. Dhangar, a shepherd community in the state, is currently in the Nomadic Tribes (NT) list. Its members have been demanding reservation benefits under the ST quota for the past several years. 

Talking about the demand for renaming Churchgate station, Shendage asked, "There is neither any church nor any gate here, so why retain the name Churchgate?" "An intersection close to it has already been named after Ahilyabai Holkar. Now it is time the station also carries her legacy," he said.

 

Attacking the ruling BJP, he said the party has failed to fulfil the promise of granting reservation to Dhangars.

"The man who promised ST status to the Dhangars is now the chief minister. He has held the post twice earlier, yet the community has received nothing," Shendage said without naming CM Devendra Fadnavis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mamata Banerjee

'Vicious' campaign launched at PM's rally for power gains, claims CM Mamata

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Yamuna rejuvenation, new e-buses top Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 100-day report

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Kanimozhi, Karunanidhi

All-party team in Latvia to affirm India's zero tolerance on terrorism

Amit Shah, Home Minister

J&K progress won't stop; those who harm us will get a befitting reply: Shah

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hails PM Modi's leadership for state's development

Topics : Maharashtra Politics railway station

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon