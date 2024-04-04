Sensex (    %)
                             
SC sets aside verdict cancelling caste certificate of MP Navneet Rana

On June 8, 2021, the high court had said the 'mochi' caste certificate was obtained fraudulently using fabricated documents by Rana

Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Bombay High Court verdict cancelling the caste certificate of Amravati MP and BJP leader Navneet Kaur Rana.
Allowing the plea of Rana, a bench comprising justices JK Maheshwari and Sanjay Karol said the high court should not have interfered with the report of the scrutiny committee on the issue of caste certificate of Rana.
On June 8, 2021, the high court had said the 'mochi' caste certificate was obtained fraudulently using fabricated documents by Rana.
It had also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the Amravati MP, saying the records indicated that she belonged to the 'Sikh-Chamar' caste.
Rana, who had won the reserved Amravati parliamentary seat in Maharashtra as an independent candidate in 2019, has recently joined BJP and is all set to contest from the same constituency.She was backed by the NCP in 2019.

Topics : Supreme Court Bombay High Court Amravati

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

