IPL 2024: KKR's match winner Harshit Rana fined 60 per cent of match fee

While the IPL statement did not go into details about the incident, which attracted the code of conduct violation, it could be the 22-year-old's celebration following Mayank Agarwal's wicket.

Mayank Agarwal and Harshit Rana

Mayank Agarwal and Harshit Rana altercation during KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2024. Photo: Sportzpics

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Harshit Rana, who defended 13 runs during Kolkata Knight Riders' first IPL 2024, has been fined 60 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's four-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday (March 23).
In a statement, Rana breached the rules under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

"He was fined 10 per cent and 50 per cent of his match fees for the two respective offences," the statement said.

What are the offences of Harshit Rana during KKR vs SRH match?
While the IPL statement did not go into details about the incident, which attracted the code of conduct violation, it could be the 22-year-old's celebration following Mayank Agarwal's wicket.

Harshit Rana
Harshit Rana. Photo: Sportzpics
After dismissing Agarwal in the sixth over, Rana walked in front of the SRH opener and blew him a flying kiss.

"Rana committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct," said the IPL statement.

"Rana admitted to the two offences and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it added.

Rana kept his calm and defended 13 runs in the last over to give KKR a winning start to the season.

IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH key stats


KKR bowling vs SRH
  • Sunil Narine and Harshit Rana: 4/52 from 8 overs (ER: 6.5)
  • Others: 3/151 from 12 overs (ER: 12.58)

Heinrich Klaasen, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell
Heinrich Klaasen, Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell after KKR vs SRH match. Photo: Sportzpics
Most runs scored in last 4 overs of an IPL run-chase
  • 79 - MI vs RCB (Dubai, 2020) - Tied, RCB won the Super Over
  • 71 - SRH vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024 (Lost)
  • 70 - CSK vs SRH, Dubai, 2020 (Lost)
  • 68 - SRH vs RR, Pune, 2022 (Lost)
  • 67 - CSK vs RCB, Chennai, 2012 (Won)
  • 67 - MI vs SRH, Mumbai WS, 2013 (Won)

Most sixes in an IPL innings for SRH
  • 8 - David Warner vs KKR, Hyderabad, 2017
  • 8 - Manish Pandey vs RR, Dubai, 2020
  • 8 - Heinrich Klaasen vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024
  • 7 - Naman Ojha vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2014
  • 7 - Jonny Bairstow vs RCB, Hyderabad, 2019

Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen. Photo: Sportzpics
Most sixes with no four hit in an IPL innings
  • 8 - Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024
  • 7 - Nitish Rana (MI) vs PBKS, Indore, 2017
  • 7 - Sanju Samson (DC) vs GL, Delhi, 2017
  • 7 - Rahul Tewatia (RR) vs PBKS, Sharjah, 2020
First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

