IPL 2024: KKR's match winner Harshit Rana fined 60 per cent of match fee

Mayank Agarwal and Harshit Rana altercation during KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2024. Photo: Sportzpics

Harshit Rana, who defended 13 runs during Kolkata Knight Riders' first IPL 2024, has been fined 60 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's four-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday (March 23).

In a statement, Rana breached the rules under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

"He was fined 10 per cent and 50 per cent of his match fees for the two respective offences," the statement said.



What are the offences of Harshit Rana during KKR vs SRH match?

While the IPL statement did not go into details about the incident, which attracted the code of conduct violation, it could be the 22-year-old's celebration following Mayank Agarwal's wicket.

Harshit Rana. Photo: Sportzpics After dismissing Agarwal in the sixth over, Rana walked in front of the SRH opener and blew him a flying kiss.

"Rana committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct," said the IPL statement.





Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here "Rana admitted to the two offences and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it added.

Rana kept his calm and defended 13 runs in the last over to give KKR a winning start to the season.

IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH key stats

KKR bowling vs SRH

Sunil Narine and Harshit Rana: 4/52 from 8 overs (ER: 6.5)

Others: 3/151 from 12 overs (ER: 12.58)

Heinrich Klaasen, Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell after KKR vs SRH match. Photo: Sportzpics Most runs scored in last 4 overs of an IPL run-chase

79 - MI vs RCB (Dubai, 2020) - Tied, RCB won the Super Over

71 - SRH vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024 (Lost)

70 - CSK vs SRH, Dubai, 2020 (Lost)

68 - SRH vs RR, Pune, 2022 (Lost)

67 - CSK vs RCB, Chennai, 2012 (Won)

67 - MI vs SRH, Mumbai WS, 2013 (Won)

Most sixes in an IPL innings for SRH

8 - David Warner vs KKR, Hyderabad, 2017

8 - Manish Pandey vs RR, Dubai, 2020

8 - Heinrich Klaasen vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024

7 - Naman Ojha vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2014

7 - Jonny Bairstow vs RCB, Hyderabad, 2019

Heinrich Klaasen. Photo: Sportzpics Most sixes with no four hit in an IPL innings