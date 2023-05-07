close

Scared Congress fielded those who stopped campaigning: PM's swipe at Sonia

In a swipe at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the scared party brought in its veteran leader Sonia Gandhi for campaigning in the Karnataka election after its lies did not work

Press Trust of India Shivamogga (K'taka)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
In a swipe at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the "scared" party brought in its veteran leader Sonia Gandhi for campaigning in the Karnataka election after its "lies did not work".

Without mentioning the name of the former Congress chief, Modi told an election rally here: "Now, the Congress is so afraid and scared that when their lies did not work, then those who are not taking part in campaigning are being brought here. The Congress has started dumping the responsibility of defeat on each other".

Gandhi, who largely stayed away from campaigning and public rallies since 2019 Lok Sabha polls reportedly due to health reasons, addressed her first election meeting in Karnataka, which votes on May 10, at Hubballi on Saturday.

The Prime Minister also said the Congress' "balloon of lies is no more working as people have burst it".

As Modi was presented a Hanuman idol and a saffron colour 'Shivaji' turban, the crowd roared with 'Jai Sri Ram' (Hail Lord Ram) chants while the Prime Minister raised 'Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' (Hail Hanuman) slogans.

Modi said he was touched by the overwhelming response to his roadshow held in Bengaluru earlier on Sunday.

"It was supposed to be a long roadshow today but due to the NEET exam, I told our party that our exam (election) is on May 10 whereas children's exam is today. Hence, we should take care of their exam. So, we did roadshow in the morning and finished it early," Modi said.

"Despite being a Sunday, the strength Bengaluru displayed, the faith it reposed and the love it demonstrated was touching my heart. I will be indebted to Karnataka," Modi said.

He said he wanted to pay back the love and blessings showered on him by the people.

"I want to give you original guarantee for your love and blessings, I will develop Karnataka and refund your love with interest," Modi promised.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Congress Sonia Gandhi Politics Karnataka elections

First Published: May 07 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

