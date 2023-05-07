close

BJP will get more votes due to Bajrang Dal ban row: Goa CM in Karnataka

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday hit out at the Congress party alleging that it is dividing people in the name of caste and religion

Pramod Sawant

Photo: Twitter @DrPramodSawant

Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 3:45 PM IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday hit out at the Congress party alleging that it is "dividing" people in the name of caste and religion.

"Congress is dividing people in the name of caste and religion but we are asking people to vote for us in the lines of development and people will vote for us," Sawant said here in Belagavi holding a roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka which is scheduled to go to Assembly polls on May 10.

He further said that the people of Karnataka will elect the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power as the 'double engine' government is working for the development of the state.

"The infrastructure development that has taken place in Karnataka is due to the double-engine government. People of Karnataka are going to vote for the lotus symbol," he added.

As the religious controversy around Lord Hanuman is taking centre stage in this election after Congress' manifesto promised to ban Bajrang Dal, Sawant said that his party will get 10 per cent more votes due to this.

"People want Bajrang Bali, definitely people are ready to vote for BJP, we are getting 10 per cent more votes due to this," Goa CM said.

The Congress party on Tuesday in its manifesto for the upcoming May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections said it will take "decisive action" as per law including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.

The Congress manifesto said the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

Accusing the Congress of hurling abuses at him Modi earlier on Wednesday, said the people of Karnataka do not support this "black culture" and that they should punish those making abuses by saying 'Jai Bajrangbali' when they cast their vote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 07 2023 | 4:25 PM IST

