close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Scrap institution of Guv or evolve system of appointment: Uddhav Thackeray

Without mincing words, Thackeray said that the trend of "activists of political parties or organisations like the RSS who are named as Governors" is lowering the dignity of this important post"

IANS Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 11:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday demanded that the institution of state 'Governor' must be scrapped or there should be a proper system in place to appoint people to this august and crucial Constitutional post.

"The role of former Maharashtra Governor (Bhagat Singh Koshyari) was disgusting, as was clearly exposed in the Supreme Court judgement of yesterday (May 11). The SC separate verdict yesterday has gone even against the Governor of Delhi," said Thackeray.

Without mincing words, Thackeray said that the trend of "activists of political parties or organisations like the RSS who are named as Governors" is lowering the dignity of this important post".

"They take the oath of office as Governors to safeguard and protect the Constitution, but that is not being done, as evident from the SC judgement in both the cases of Maharashtra and Delhi yesterday," Thackeray pointed out.

The ex-CM said that in the past, the office of a state Governor commanded much respect, but that is no longer the case as now the incumbents (Governor) are being used like some 'household goods'.

"There should be a proper system evolved to appoint people to the post of state Governor, on the lines of the judges... Until then, I feel that the institution of Governor must be done away with," demanded Thackeray.

Also Read

Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut

Thackeray faction's ex-corporators camp outside Shiv Sena office at BMC HQ

Be ready for polls; show thief sting of honeybees: Uddhav tells supporters

First time, non-Thackeray holds Shiv Sena reins, CM Shinde is chief leader

Will fight for democracy: Thackeray after meeting with Congress' Venugopal

BJP promises to fill 200,000 govt job vacancies in Telangana if elected

Ashok Gehlot has 'RSS phobia', says BJP's Rajasthan chief Joshi

BRS files FIR against BJP leaders for MLA's placing 'missing' posters

Don't want to be MP CM, Kamal Nath will get top job if Cong wins: Digvijaya

Delhi Mayor acted in malafide manner after unpalatable result: BJP to HC

Thackeray's sharp comments came in response to a query on the former Governor whose role and decisions during last year's crisis in which the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) CM Thackeray was toppled, figured in the apex court verdict.

The SC ruling has made scathing observations on several decisions of the then Governor, though Koshyari has now declined to comment on the issues even as the judgement sparked a fresh political war of words in Maharashtra.

--IANS

qn/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uddhav Thackeray Governor appointments RSS Shiv Sena

First Published: May 12 2023 | 11:34 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Scrap institution of Guv or evolve system of appointment: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray
2 min read

BJP promises to fill 200,000 govt job vacancies in Telangana if elected

Bandi Sanjay Kumar
2 min read

Ashok Gehlot has 'RSS phobia', says BJP's Rajasthan chief Joshi

Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader and two-time chief minister of Rajasthan
1 min read

BRS files FIR against BJP leaders for MLA's placing 'missing' posters

Visual of BRS leaders with the alleged posters
1 min read

Don't want to be MP CM, Kamal Nath will get top job if Cong wins: Digvijaya

Digvijaya Singh
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

SC faults Maha governor and speaker, but won't restore Thackeray govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Thennarasu replaces Palanivel Thiaga Rajan as Tamil Nadu Finance minister

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan
4 min read

SC verdict will prevent BJP-LG's dictatorial nexus: AAP's Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh
3 min read

Delhi govt removes services secretary More; ex-Jal Board CEO to replace him

Kejriwal
1 min read

Don't want to be MP CM, Kamal Nath will get top job if Cong wins: Digvijaya

Digvijaya Singh
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon