close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Don't want to be MP CM, Kamal Nath will get top job if Cong wins: Digvijaya

Digvijaya accused the "Shivraj and Maharaj factions of the BJP" of indulging in corruption and claimed the third "faction" comprises people who formed the Bharatiya Jan Sangh

Press Trust of India Singrauli (MP)
Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 8:41 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Thursday expressed confidence his party will form the next government in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of former CM Kamal Nath and mocked the ruling BJP, calling it a divided house in the central state, where Assembly polls are due by the year-end. Singh said the saffron outfit is divided in three factions -- "Shivraj BJP (Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan), Maharaj BJP (a reference to Jyotiraditya Scindia who hails from a royal family) and Naraj BJP (disgruntled members in the party)".

The Rajya Sabha MP said he does not want to be chief minister again. I don't want to become chief minister, but MP Congress president Kamal Nath will be the chief minister (if Congress wins). Poll tickets would be given on the basis of a survey for which a team is on the job, the veteran Congress leader told reporters here while responding to a query on whether he would become the next CM if his party wins. There are three types of saffron people in the state Shivraj BJP, Maharaj BJP and Naraj BJP," he said. Singh accused the "Shivraj and Maharaj factions of the BJP" of indulging in corruption and claimed the third "faction" comprises people who formed the Bharatiya Jan Sangh (earlier avatar of BJP) and activists who are ignored by the party. Chouhan calls himself a farmer's son and speaks of doubling the income of cultivators, but the reality is "income of the CM's family of four has multiplied four times", he alleged.

The veteran politician maintained the Congress is now a cohesive unit in the state. The Congress faced defeats in the past because of lack of unity. But now the situation has changed. All office-bearers and workers are on the same page and will fight the elections with full might. We are going to win most of the Assembly seats, the former CM added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Cong to contest MP Assembly polls on Kamal Nath's face: Digvijaya Singh

Cong promises farm loan waiver in MP if elected in 2023 polls: Kamal Nath

Congress supports Karni Sena agitation in Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath trying to create negative impression about Madhya Pradesh: BJP

Former Bengal and Bihar governor Keshari Nath Tripathi dies aged 88

Delhi Mayor acted in malafide manner after unpalatable result: BJP to HC

SC verdict will prevent BJP-LG's dictatorial nexus: AAP's Sanjay Singh

Delhi govt removes services secretary More; ex-Jal Board CEO to replace him

Biju Janata Dal to go solo in Lok Sabha polls 2024: Naveen Patnaik

Would rather wait for results than believe in exit polls: Farooq Abdullah

Topics : Digvijaya Singh Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath Congress Politics BJP

First Published: May 12 2023 | 8:41 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Delhi Mayor acted in malafide manner after unpalatable result: BJP to HC

Delhi Mayor, Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

SC verdict will prevent BJP-LG's dictatorial nexus: AAP's Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh
3 min read

Delhi govt removes services secretary More; ex-Jal Board CEO to replace him

Kejriwal
1 min read

Biju Janata Dal to go solo in Lok Sabha polls 2024: Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM
2 min read

Would rather wait for results than believe in exit polls: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah at Parliament
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

SC faults Maha governor and speaker, but won't restore Thackeray govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Thennarasu replaces Palanivel Thiaga Rajan as Tamil Nadu Finance minister

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan
4 min read

SC verdict will prevent BJP-LG's dictatorial nexus: AAP's Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh
3 min read

Ex-JD(U) president RCP Singh joins BJP, attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

RCP Singh
2 min read

Delhi liquor scam: HC calls for ED's stand on bail plea of YSRC MP's son

Delhi high court
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon