Don't want to be MP CM, Kamal Nath will get top job if Cong wins: Digvijaya

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Thursday expressed confidence his party will form the next government in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of former CM Kamal Nath and mocked the ruling BJP, calling it a divided house in the central state, where Assembly polls are due by the year-end. Singh said the saffron outfit is divided in three factions -- "Shivraj BJP (Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan), Maharaj BJP (a reference to Jyotiraditya Scindia who hails from a royal family) and Naraj BJP (disgruntled members in the party)".

The Rajya Sabha MP said he does not want to be chief minister again. I don't want to become chief minister, but MP Congress president Kamal Nath will be the chief minister (if Congress wins). Poll tickets would be given on the basis of a survey for which a team is on the job, the veteran Congress leader told reporters here while responding to a query on whether he would become the next CM if his party wins. There are three types of saffron people in the state Shivraj BJP, Maharaj BJP and Naraj BJP," he said. Singh accused the "Shivraj and Maharaj factions of the BJP" of indulging in corruption and claimed the third "faction" comprises people who formed the Bharatiya Jan Sangh (earlier avatar of BJP) and activists who are ignored by the party. Chouhan calls himself a farmer's son and speaks of doubling the income of cultivators, but the reality is "income of the CM's family of four has multiplied four times", he alleged.

The veteran politician maintained the Congress is now a cohesive unit in the state. The Congress faced defeats in the past because of lack of unity. But now the situation has changed. All office-bearers and workers are on the same page and will fight the elections with full might. We are going to win most of the Assembly seats, the former CM added.