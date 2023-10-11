close
Seat-sharing talks within INDAI bloc are underway: NCP's Supriya Sule

"The seat-sharing talks are underway for several states and it has not stopped. Every state has its own permutations and combinations. The work is going on," Sule said while talking to reporters

Supriya Sule

Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Working President Supriya Sule on Wednesday stated that discussions regarding seat allocation within the INDIA alliance are in progress.
"The seat-sharing talks are underway for several states and it has not stopped. Every state has its own permutations and combinations. The work is going on," Sule said while talking to reporters.
Opposition parties also declared their intent to promptly finalize seat-sharing agreements by fostering a spirit of cooperation and compromise.
Earlier, the opposition parties, united under the banner of the INDIA on August 31-September 1, concluded their third meeting in Maharashtra and adopted resolutions to collectively contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections while announcing that seat-sharing arrangements would be finalized as soon as possible through a spirit of give-and-take.
After a two-day meeting of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance coalition four main committees were formed in which members of all the political parties were included.
The first meeting of the joint opposition was held in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.
INDIA alliance is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress and the parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

