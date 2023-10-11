Congress will end tradition of alternating govt in Rajasthan: Gaurav Gogoi

Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi expressed confidence that the Congress party would break the tradition of alternating governments in the state of Rajasthan. He claimed there was no anti-incumbency sentiment against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

"There has been a tradition in Rajasthan for many years that the government changes every five years, but this time we have seen very closely that there is no anti-incumbency against the government and the chief minister," stated the Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha.

After chairing a meeting of the party's screening committee for Rajasthan on Tuesday, Gogoi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fielding its Members of Parliament in the state assembly elections out of fear of losing in the 2024 parliamentary elections. The first list of candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections, released by the BJP on Monday, included seven MPs among the featured 41 candidates. Similarly, the BJP has named many MPs for elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

He said, "This time the tradition is going to break, and that is why the BJP is scared and has given tickets in the assembly elections to those MPs against whom there is a lot of opposition. There is significant anti-incumbency as they know they are not going to win the Lok Sabha elections again."

Gogoi criticised the Opposition, stating there is significant anti-incumbency against BJP candidates, which has led them to contest in the assembly elections. He affirmed that the Congress party is fully active and prepared, expressing confidence in winning the upcoming Rajasthan elections.

When asked about who would be the face of the Chief Minister in Rajasthan, Gogoi stated that the party would "follow tradition." Furthermore, when pressed on when the Congress would release its list of candidates, Gogoi said they would declare the candidates once the election schedule had been announced.

"As far as the Congress party is concerned, we are fully active and fully prepared...we are going to win this election," Gogoi concluded.

The Rajasthan Assembly has 200 constituencies, and its state assembly elections are slated for November 23. Congress won the last elections in 2018, securing 101 seats.



(With agency inputs)



