Security wing's decision to buy 22 SUVs, KCR had no role: BRS MLC Kavitha

Kavitha said the security arrangements of a Chief Minister and other VIPs are dealt with by the police and other security agencies and politicians do not have any role in those issues

Kavitha with father KCR

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

BRS MLC Kavitha on Saturday took exception to Telangana Chief Minister K Revanth Reddy's comments that the previous BRS government bought 22 Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles "without anybody's knowledge", hoping that the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government would come back to power and use them.
Speaking to reporters in Warangal, Kavitha said the security arrangements of a Chief Minister and other VIPs are dealt with by the police and other security agencies and politicians do not have any role in those issues.
"Ultimately, the protocol of any CM is decided by the security wing, Intelligence and the police. There is no role of politicians in that. It (the purchase of vehicles) was decided like that and it was unfortunate that the current CM (Revanth Reddy) thinks so, but it is not the case," she told reporters when asked for her reaction on the issue.
Addressing a press conference, Revanth Reddy recently said officials have informed him that the previous BRS government bought 22 Land Cruiser vehicles and kept them in Vijayawada hoping to use them after KCR came back to power again after the Assembly polls.
She further said during the last 10 years, the leaders never insisted on what kind of security cover that the police should provide to them.
"It is not fair for the Chief Minister to make an issue out of it and belittle it," she opined.
The BRS leader demanded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord national festival status to Sammakka Saaramma Jatra, a tribal festival, describing it as a South Indian Kumbh Mela.
She said there were several representations to PM Modi on the issue.

Topics : KCR security Politics

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

