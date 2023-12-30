Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi BJP leaders hold protests against AAP govt over air pollution

The party's leaders said the protests were held at the ITO crossing, near the India Gate, the roundabout near the Le Meridian Hotel and the 11 Murti roundabout

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

Wearing oxygen masks, Delhi BJP leaders and workers held protests at four places in the national capital on Saturday morning against the AAP government over the air pollution in the city.
The party's leaders said the protests were held at the ITO crossing, near the India Gate, the roundabout near the Le Meridian Hotel and the 11 Murti roundabout.
Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari and Delhi BJP general secretary Kamaljeet Sehrawat joined the protest at the 11 Murti Chowk, they said.
Delhi BJP general secretaries Harsh Malhotra and Yogendra Chandolia joined the protests at the ITO crossing and the Le Meridian roundabout respectively. Senior Delhi BJP leader Rajiv Babbar joined the demonstration at India Gate, they added.
The Centre on December 22 ordered a ban on non-essential construction work and plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the Delhi-NCR amid worsening air quality in the region.
GRAP is the Centre's air pollution control plan implemented in the region during the winter season. GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV 'Severe Plus' (AQI>450).

Delhi BJP AAP air pollution

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

